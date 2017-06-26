Revealed: Games mascot flies in, but it needs a name

CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot.

AFTER a decade-long hiatus, a bird is back as the CQUniversity sporting mascot.

In the form of a pale-headed rosella, similar to the one of the uni's official coat of arms, the mascot was revealed in the lead-up to the Northern University Games, hosted in Rockhampton.

The Northern Uni Games will feature 1200 students from 12 universities, competing in 13 sports across 11 venues (on campus and across Rockhampton and Yeppoon).

CQ Uni hosting games: CQ University Vice Chancellor, Scott Bowman talks about hosting the upcoming Northern Uni Games.

Students and residents alike will have the chance to name the mascot and are encouraged to get creative.

CQUni Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said that, while most competitors are travelling from northern NSW and Queensland locations, there are some from as far as Darwin, Perth and Hobart.

"It's more than 10 years since we have had a CQUni sports mascot... we are ready to bring back the bird,” Professor Bowman said.

"The Northern University Games will give CQUni students the chance for some great sporting and social outcomes.

BIRD'S BACK: CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot pictured with CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman (left). Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot4

"The games haven't been held here for 10 years, it is a long time between drinks for us.

"Our local community will also benefit from economic, social and networking opportunities as a host city for these Games.

"We really appreciate the contribution of Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council in terms of funding and in-kind support through provision of sporting facilities.

"It is going to be absolutely fantastic. The campus will be alive and a lot of young people really buzzing. We are really looking forward to hosting.”

From Sunday, July 2, a party atmosphere via a welcome ceremony will kick off proceedings from 4-8pm.

Competitiors will be inspired by Rockhampton Olympian Anna Meares and mayors Margaret Strelow and Bill Ludwig.

CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot. Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot1

Australian University Sport CEO Don Knapp is pleased to see the event held in the vibrant Central Queensland cities of Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

"Regional university sporting events provide student-athletes with the opportunity to pursue a dual education and sport pathway, which results in both tertiary qualifications and sport participation at all levels of sport across Australia,” Mr Knapp said.

Featured sports will include baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, football, futsal, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, squash, tennis, touch and volleyball.