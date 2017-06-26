26°
News

Revealed: Games mascot flies in, but it needs a name

Matty Holdsworth | 26th Jun 2017 4:15 PM
CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot.
CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot. Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER a decade-long hiatus, a bird is back as the CQUniversity sporting mascot.

In the form of a pale-headed rosella, similar to the one of the uni's official coat of arms, the mascot was revealed in the lead-up to the Northern University Games, hosted in Rockhampton.

The Northern Uni Games will feature 1200 students from 12 universities, competing in 13 sports across 11 venues (on campus and across Rockhampton and Yeppoon).

Students and residents alike will have the chance to name the mascot and are encouraged to get creative.

CQUni Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said that, while most competitors are travelling from northern NSW and Queensland locations, there are some from as far as Darwin, Perth and Hobart.

"It's more than 10 years since we have had a CQUni sports mascot... we are ready to bring back the bird,” Professor Bowman said.

"The Northern University Games will give CQUni students the chance for some great sporting and social outcomes.

BIRD&#39;S BACK: CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot pictured with CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman (left).
BIRD'S BACK: CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot pictured with CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman (left). Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot4

"The games haven't been held here for 10 years, it is a long time between drinks for us.

"Our local community will also benefit from economic, social and networking opportunities as a host city for these Games.

"We really appreciate the contribution of Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council in terms of funding and in-kind support through provision of sporting facilities.

"It is going to be absolutely fantastic. The campus will be alive and a lot of young people really buzzing. We are really looking forward to hosting.”

From Sunday, July 2, a party atmosphere via a welcome ceremony will kick off proceedings from 4-8pm.

Competitiors will be inspired by Rockhampton Olympian Anna Meares and mayors Margaret Strelow and Bill Ludwig.

CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot.
CQUniversity reveals its so far unnamed 2017 Northern University Games mascot. Chris Ison ROK260617cmascot1

Australian University Sport CEO Don Knapp is pleased to see the event held in the vibrant Central Queensland cities of Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

"Regional university sporting events provide student-athletes with the opportunity to pursue a dual education and sport pathway, which results in both tertiary qualifications and sport participation at all levels of sport across Australia,” Mr Knapp said.

Featured sports will include baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, football, futsal, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, squash, tennis, touch and volleyball.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cquniversity mascot northern uni games scott bowman

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Gutted Yeppoon man among 150 sacked workers

Gutted Yeppoon man among 150 sacked workers

Yeppoon miner issues challenge to Chinese owners as workers face dire situation.

How Kerry grew $3k business in Rocky's cut-throat industry

Rockhampton's Kerry Shore of Kerry's Barber Shop has expanded her chain to two shopfronts.

Businesswoman's expansion via a stroke of luck

Brutal Rocky CBD attack leaves man seriously injured

Police are investigating the bashing of a Yeppoon man.

Rockhampton police investigating bashing of man in East St

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Local Partners

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend?

Check out this week's Nite Life gallery

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

Head to Great Keppel Island on Freedom Fast Cats

UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France tourists flock to CQ

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 $519,000

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Stop Saying One Day

311 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This home will tick all of your boxes with a great 1,194 m2 block. It is a well presented, high set home with enclosed underneath. Perfectly located, this home...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

SPACIOUS 809m2 ALLOTMENT. GREAT SIDE ACCESS. $200,000

3 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $200,000

Inspect this property ASAP. This home is centrally located and is only a stones through away from the Rockhampton Hospital, The Golf Course, The beautiful...

Low Maintenance Brick Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

8 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located on a 740m2 allotment is the neat and tidy low maintenance home in a quiet no through street. Features include: -New kitchen and stove, new down...

Vendors Looking For A Definate Sale

398 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This is an excellent opportunity to enter the property market. Situated opposite our majestic Fitzroy River with access to Rockhamptons popular CBD offering you...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON A LARGE LEVEL 7401m2 BLOCK! $215,000

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $415,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!