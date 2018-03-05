REVEALED: Grand opening week set for new Rocky Bunnings

Bunnings Complex Manager Glen Reid. The new Bunnings store is now being stocked for its opening in early March.

EXTRAVAGANT grand opening plans for the new Bunnings Warehouse will start in the coming weeks as keen handymen and women await the open doors.

Although the official opening date has been kept under wraps, The Morning Bulletin can report the store will open in the week leading up to the public celebration on March 17.

Spread out over two weekends, huge celebrations have been prepared to celebrate the opening fit for the whole family.

Rock climbing walls, jumping castles, face painting and balloon artists will be at the new centre along with free DIY workshops for the bigger kids.

Complex Manager, Glen Reid, said the team at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton was excited to welcome the local community to the new store and celebrate this special occasion with them.

"Our team members have worked extremely hard to prepare the store for opening and are looking forward to continuing to help customers with their home improvement projects, as well as providing free D.I.Y. Workshops for adults and kids," he said.

Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton will continue to actively support a wide range of local community groups and causes through hands-on projects, local fundraising initiatives, community workshops and of course fundraising sausage sizzles.

The new Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton is located at 540 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens.

EVENT SCHEDUALE:

Saturday 17 March

9am-3pm: Jumping Castle, Rock-Climbing Wall, Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Popcorn, Snow Cones & Lolly Bags

11am - 2pm: Meet and greet with Papa Smurf

Sunday 18 March

9am-3pm: Jumping Castle, Rock-Climbing Wall, Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Popcorn, Snow Cones & Lolly Bags

Saturday 24 March

9am-3pm : Jumping Castle, Rock-Climbing Wall, Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Popcorn, Snow Cones & Lolly Bags

11am - 2pm: Meet and greet with Hoot & Hootabelle

Sunday 25 March