Revealed: Hanson says $13m in budget to fix Yeppoon Aquatic Centre

A major Livingstone Shire facility that is at “serious risk of collapse” will have funding allocated to it in this week’s federal budget, Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson has revealed.

In a letter sent to Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland, dated April 6, Senator Hanson said she had been assured by Finance Minister Simon Birmingham that the cost to complete this project would be formally announced during budget week.

“It was brought to my attention that council engineers, in association with qualified pool technicians have assessed the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre of being at serious risk of collapse,” Senator Hanson wrote to Cr Ireland.

“Ordinarily, I would not advocate for Federal Government financial assistance on projects of this nature, however, I recognise the increased shortfall in rates caused by the further buy-up of land within your region by the Australian Defence Force.

“It’s my understanding this equates to a loss of approximately $1.3 million each year to your Council.”

The ADF is not required to pay rates to the council, which has deprived the Livingstone Shire of about $32 million of revenue as of 2020.

Senator Hanson wrote in the letter that she believed the Livingstone Shire would be in a “far stronger position” to afford these works if the ADF didn’t purchase the additional land in Marlborough.

“I have spoken with the Minister for Finance, Simon Birmingham, and made the case to him that the federal parliament should come to the party and assist council with a payment of $13 million for this project,” she wrote.

“After careful consideration of my request, the Finance Minister has assured me that the cost to complete this project will be formally announced during Budget Week.”

She said the benefits of upgrading the aquatic centre would be residents maintaining their learn to swim programs, squad training, fitness classes, and school swimming carnivals.

Senator Hanson also said the money would allow the complex to install grandstand seating for major swimming events and upgrade amenities.

“I appreciate council’s willingness to work with me as a minor party representative in this parliament and look forward to seeing you complete the project in due course,” Senator Hanson wrote.

Cr Ireland was contacted but did not wish to comment until the federal budget was formally announced.