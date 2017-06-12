REVEALED: Headricks Lane unveil 'Upper Level' and pier plans

STEPPING into the luxe, glass elevator at Headricks Lane you are whisked above to The Upper Level - a space where Rockhampton's rich history engulfs you.

From the exposed red bricks and beams to the polished concrete floors and grand arched windows overlooking the CBD, the raw warehouse inspired space tells a story of the stunning Headricks Building's history.

The latest project of Headricks Lane owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino, The Upper Level at Headricks Lane is arguably the most unique function space the city has to offer.

Keeping in tune with their lower level design, Mr Hawkins and Mr Zussino engaged architect Scott Pethrick of SP studios and builder Darren Moore of DR Moore Constructions to transform the expansive space.

Mr Hawke said despite the space only making its grand debut on Saturday night for the 19th Biennial Charity Law Ball, enquiry had been overwhelming.

"We haven't even launched the space yet and we have had an incredible amount of enquiry. We already have corporate events and weddings booked,' Mr Hawke said.

"It is something that is unique for Rockhampton. It is a 200 seat event and ball space. It is perfect for weddings, galas and even meetings.

"The glass elevator is a spectacular way to make an entrance and we also have a beautiful space at the back of the building with a large staircase that opens into a void and through into the event space."

Mr Hawke said due to the age and history of the building, the project had been under way for some time now.

"The bones were already there and we have renovated and restored and are more than happy to open it back up to the Rockhampton community," he said.

"It has been a working progress because it is such an old, historic building. We have been working on the space for about two months with a fantastic team."

Heading into the second half of the year, Mr Hawke said The Upper Level would be perfect for special Christmas and New Year events.

"We would love to host Christmas parties and showcase the building. The downstairs area offers versatility in that you can enjoy pre-event drinks and canapes before heading upstairs," he said.

With The Upper Level complete, Mr Hawke and Mr Zussino will now switch focus to their latest venture - the pier restaurant.

The local businessmen successfully secured the tender for the highly-anticipated river front venue which is currently under construction.

Set within the new waterfront pier structure, the lease encompasses the upper level restaurant and bar area with its wrap around balcony features floor to ceiling glass walls.

Mr Hawke said the pier restaurant would have a completely different offering to that of Headricks Lane.

"A lot of hard work has gone into the Pier and we are thrilled to be able to continue the relationship with Rockhampton Regional Council by opening in the space," Mr Hawke said.

"The heavy lifting is happening now as construction continues and we can't wait to move in. It is going to be something new, modern and very different to what is offered at Headricks Lane.

"The menu offering will be breakfast, lunch and dinner and it will be a space for causal dining, where of an evening couples can enjoy drinks and watch the sunset or families can come and grab an ice cream or a coffee."

Mr Hawke and Zussino expect to hire between 30-40 staff members for the new restaurant with positions including chefs, baristas, wait staff and front of house.

Construction of the pier has started and is on the venue is on schedule to be open for business in early 2018.

For The Upper Level enquiries, contact events@headrickslane.co