Revealed: High cost of proposed coast beach access

A satellite map shows the Long Beach area at Joskeleigh, near Keppel Sands, on the Capricorn Coast.

Livingstone Shire Council officers have investigated a petitioned proposal to build a footpath out to Long Beach from Joskeleigh, but the project won’t come cheap.

The council received a petition in June 2020 from the community to consider access to the beach.

Executive director of infrastructure Michael Kriedemann said it took officers time to work through the sensitive environmental issues of the area.

Part of the alignment could be gravel and other parts would need to be boardwalk.

“Pedestrian access was much lighter on the environment than vehicular access,” Mr Kriedemann said.

“It’s not a simple project, it’s not cheap, but this is in response from a number of community engagement activities.”

He said it would cost about $465,000 to build the project.

Councillor Glenda Mather asked him if he had considered going back to the community with the new information and putting the cost to them.

“We haven't done that at this stage,” Mr Kriedemann replied.

“The process that I like to engage with community... that we come up with some options then we talk to the council about them because some of them may be discounted from the table.”

Councillor Rhodes Watson asked if there was a cheaper way to do this.

“One of the issues in doing that in a tidal area, every high tide, there’s mud and silt on the track,” Mr Kriedemann said.

“Because it’s in the coastal district, we have to get approval from the State Government to construct anything in that district and it has to be environmentally sensitive.”

He said the project could not obstruct tidal flows, so it would have to be built at ground level and wash over during a high tide, or be elevated.

Mr Kriedemann said it was better to do the elevated option due to public liability insurance and to make sure people did not get stuck on the beach, although this would cost more.

While the council didn’t formally adopt the proposal, it voted in favour of supporting the project and holding community consultation after notifying the head petitioner of the findings.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the community should be consulted first so the council did not spend money on a business case for a project that could possibly be rejected by the community.

All councillors except Ms Mather voted in favour.

Ms Mather told the meeting the community should decide whether they wanted to ‘support’ it instead of the council.