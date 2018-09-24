REVEALED: High-risk intersection set for safety crackdown

RACQ has revealed the 10 hotspots for red light camera fines.

COMBINED red light speed cameras have been rolled out across the state after a safety crackdown with a major Bruce Hwy accident site on the list.

The intersection of High St and Moores Creek Rd (Bruce Hwy) will house the new device to detect motorists who run red lights and speed through the busy North Rockhampton area.

The High St camera will be installed in October 2018 with advisory signs on installation.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sites were carefully selected by Queensland Police and Transport and Main Roads based on the number and severity of speed and red-light-related road crashes.

"The government is committed to road safety and the reduction of road trauma on our communities,” he said.

"By working together, we will continue to create safer roads.”

The intersection device will also detect motorists speeding through green and amber lights as well as red.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely to ensure all Queenslanders get to their destinations safely,” Asst Comm Keating said.

"These cameras will help reduce travel speeds at high-risk intersections 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We want all road users to be compliant with traffic light signals and also travel at the speed limit through intersections.”