Revealed: Historic railway hall’s new era

THE 310 Social Hub Association is revitalising the building known since 1982 as the QRI Hall; henceforth to be known as 310 Social Hub.

The building was originally built as the Railway Refreshment Rooms and quarters for the dining car staff on mail trains in the steam locomotive era.

It was not until the introduction in the 1950s of airconditioned trains with their own modern dining cars that the Refreshment Rooms were no longer needed.

In 1982, Queensland Railways converted the building into the clubhouse for the QRI (Queensland Railways Institute) transforming the old dining room into a dance floor, the old platform into a 300-seat hall, and using back rooms as a licenced bar, pool room, kitchen, storerooms and barbecue area.

Queensland Railways drew up a lease with QRI in Brisbane.

When Queensland Railways was sold to Aurizon, the QRI Lease of the building was transferred to Aurizon.

Furthermore, because of declining membership numbers and the lack of activity from QRI members in this area, QRI Brisbane decided to withdraw from the lease with Aurizon.

This lease was terminated on June 30, 2019.

Over several years, there was a group of volunteers who conducted dances and hall hiring, thereby raising funds which were sent to QRI Brisbane to cover leasing fees and rates.

When QRI withdrew from the lease, this group of volunteers formed the not-for-profit 310 Social Hub Association Inc. and negotiated a two-year lease with Aurizon, effective from July 1, 2019 with the possibility of extending the lease.

The 310 Social Hub conducts regular dances on Tuesday mornings (all activities temporarily suspended through COVID-19) and some Friday and Saturday nights.

They hire out the pool room to retired railway workers who play weekly; to Centrecare Country Music who hold a monthly concert; and beginning with Justyn Manderson who is going to teach ballroom dancing to learners and enthusiasts on a permanent basis.

Mr Manderson will no longer operate from the building at Derby and East Streets.

Meanwhile, the 310 Social Hub surrendered the liquor licence but hire out the hall for birthday parties, wedding receptions or social events on a “bring your own” basis.

When the current social distancing restrictions are lifted, the club intends on hosting an official opening to invite all social groups in Rockhampton to use their facilities.

For more information and hall hiring inquires, make sure to contact either Kerrod on 4927 2895, Jenny on 4939 3792, and Alan Bambrick (Secretary) on 4928 3849 or email alanthor1@bigpond.com