Cr Glenda Mather says Tookers Rd at Cawarral is a “high use” road which causes heavy road dust pollution to local families.
Cr Glenda Mather says Tookers Rd at Cawarral is a "high use" road which causes heavy road dust pollution to local families.
News

Revealed: Hope for dust-plagued Tookers Rd residents

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A RAY of hope has emerged for dust-plagued residents at Cawarral on Rockhampton’s outskirts.

Councillor Glenda Mather wanted to see upgrades to two small unsealed sections of Tookers Rd included in Livingstone’s 2020-21 budget adopted last week.

The omission was one of three regrets Cr Mather had with the budget.

Cr Mather said Tookers was a “high use” road which caused heavy road dust pollution to local families.

Tookers Rd at Cawarral is highlighted in red.
Tookers Rd at Cawarral is highlighted in red.

“The two small sections would probably be in total, about 150m,” she said.

“They sit between two existing strips of bitumen.

“The majority of the dust is caused by the extraordinary heavy traffic servicing the wave pool.

“We will find the money somehow, but it’s currently not in the budget.”

However Livingstone’s deputy mayor Adam Belot has revealed that all hope is not lost yet for these affected residents.

He said the council was going to trial a road-binding, dust-reducing solution at the problem sections of Tookers Rd.

“That will hopefully provide a positive outcome for Tookers Rd,” Cr Belot said.

“It’s basically like a bondcrete (bonding agent) and we’re prepared to trial that.”

Cr Belot said the trial would begin in the near future.

OTHER LIVINGSTONE BUDGET NEWS:

REVEALED: Livingstone’s $41M capital works spend

RATES RISE: What Livingstone’s budget means for you

Yeppoon Lagoon to benefit from cash splash

