REVEALED: Hot tips which could help you win $10K in prizes

EMERALD green is the colour Kerry Peel will have her eye out for at the 2017 Rockhampton Cup at Callaghan Park tomorrow.

Mrs Peel, along with Channel 7's Jo Desmond and Scott Hillier, will judge the Phil Peel Leading Edge Jewellers Fashions On The Field (FOTF) competition and award more than $10,000 worth of prizes to the best-dressed ladies and gents at the track.

As ladies and men across the region prepare to step out in style, Mrs Peel had some last-minute vital tips for those hoping to walk away loaded up with lavish prizes.

For the ladies, Mrs Peel said the most important thing was to be comfortable and confident in what you're wearing.

"It needs to be race wear and not cocktail wear or anything like that. Your outfit needs to tie together well, it has to have a uniform look from top to bottom. If you have a colour in your hat you need to bring it out somewhere else in the outfit,” Mrs Peel said.

"You also need to dress for the weather. Even though it will be warm, the shoulders still need to be covered.

"What is wonderful is we are no longer dressing like it's a Melbourne winter any more; we can still have covered shoulders but with beautiful lighter fabrics that are just wonderfully suited for the Central Queensland climate.

"It is great to see people own the CQ climate but still look beautiful with the race wear.”

Elly Smith face for racing Luke Thomson ROK230617fashion1

While revealing lace, floral and longer length dresses and skirts were on trend at the moment, Mrs Peel hinted she would be looking for one colour in particular - emerald green.

"It will be interesting to see if there is an emerald green. It is a very difficult colour to wear but it is one of the latest fashion colours out at the moment,” she said.

"There is no rule about colour either. This winter, it's not just black and dull colours; colour is huge this winter and you can wear whatever you like.

"We are seeing a lot of softer lines but structure is still in with capes in various, lengths and forms. You can still go for a structured look or the newer more feminine, flowy, longer length look.”

Aleisha Murphy and Kirsten Vella at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park. Allan Reinikka ROK230617aladiesl

For the men, Mrs Peel said it was excited to see the gents putting in just as much effort as the ladies for the occasion.

"I love how the men have come really out of their shell. They are not just wearing suits and unpolished shoes any more. They are really stepping it up which is very exciting,” she said.

"What I love about the men is the way they put themselves together now. There are lapel flowers, pocket handkerchiefs, cuff links, hats and even just different kids of hats.

"It can be just as complicated for them now to put a look together which is really great to see.”

And Mrs Peel guaranteed all the effort would pay off for the lucky winners with a list of phenomenal prizes up for grabs.

"For the winner of the classic over 40s there is a beautiful tanzanite and diamond ring worth $1500 plus all the prizes from all the other wonderful sponsors,” she said.

"For the contemporary under 40s there is a sapphire and diamond halo ring worth $1500. There is a $500 vouch for the Best Millinery and for the Best Male plus all the other vouchers.

"Also we will be selecting an overall winner from those four who are going to win a trip up to Mackay for their big race day and the winner of that will get entry into the Melbourne Cup Fashions on the Field.”

Registrations from 10.30-1pm at the undercover area in front of the RJC offices.

Judging from 1.30pm at the Fashions on the Field Stage behind XXXX Gold Bar. Winners announced on front lawn at 2.15pm.

JUDGES CRITERIA

Best Dressed Classic Lady (over 40)

Style and originality showing timeless elegance.

Appropriate for Central Queensland Winter Races (shoulders must be covered, hosiery)

Attention to detail of accessories such as gloves, shoes, bag and jewellery.

Winter appropriate hat or fascinator.

Understanding and interpretation of current fashion trends.

Impeccable grooming and deportment.

Appropriateness of outfit for the individual.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Best Dressed Contemporary Lady (under 40)

On trend style and originality.

Appropriate for Central Queensland Winter Races (shoulders must be covered, hosiery)

Attention to detail of accessories such as gloves, shoes, bag and jewellery.

Winter appropriate hat or fascinator.

Understanding and interpretation of current fashion trends.

Impeccable grooming and deportment.

Appropriateness of outfit for the individual.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Best Dressed Male

Aged 18 and over.

Shows style and originality.

Attention to detail with accessorising e.g. cufflinks, handkerchief, lapel flower, hat.

Well groomed.

Incorporates current fashion trends.

Appropriateness of outfit for the individual and the climate.

Best Millinery