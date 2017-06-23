25°
News

REVEALED: Hot tips which could help you win $10K in prizes

Melanie Plane
| 23rd Jun 2017 3:18 PM
Kerry Peel and Madonna Boodle at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park.
Kerry Peel and Madonna Boodle at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park. Allan Reinikka ROK230617aladiesl

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMERALD green is the colour Kerry Peel will have her eye out for at the 2017 Rockhampton Cup at Callaghan Park tomorrow.

Mrs Peel, along with Channel 7's Jo Desmond and Scott Hillier, will judge the Phil Peel Leading Edge Jewellers Fashions On The Field (FOTF) competition and award more than $10,000 worth of prizes to the best-dressed ladies and gents at the track.

As ladies and men across the region prepare to step out in style, Mrs Peel had some last-minute vital tips for those hoping to walk away loaded up with lavish prizes.

For the ladies, Mrs Peel said the most important thing was to be comfortable and confident in what you're wearing.

"It needs to be race wear and not cocktail wear or anything like that. Your outfit needs to tie together well, it has to have a uniform look from top to bottom. If you have a colour in your hat you need to bring it out somewhere else in the outfit,” Mrs Peel said.

"You also need to dress for the weather. Even though it will be warm, the shoulders still need to be covered.

"What is wonderful is we are no longer dressing like it's a Melbourne winter any more; we can still have covered shoulders but with beautiful lighter fabrics that are just wonderfully suited for the Central Queensland climate.

"It is great to see people own the CQ climate but still look beautiful with the race wear.”

Elly Smith face for racing
Elly Smith face for racing Luke Thomson ROK230617fashion1

While revealing lace, floral and longer length dresses and skirts were on trend at the moment, Mrs Peel hinted she would be looking for one colour in particular - emerald green.

"It will be interesting to see if there is an emerald green. It is a very difficult colour to wear but it is one of the latest fashion colours out at the moment,” she said.

"There is no rule about colour either. This winter, it's not just black and dull colours; colour is huge this winter and you can wear whatever you like.

"We are seeing a lot of softer lines but structure is still in with capes in various, lengths and forms. You can still go for a structured look or the newer more feminine, flowy, longer length look.”

Aleisha Murphy and Kirsten Vella at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park.
Aleisha Murphy and Kirsten Vella at the Channel 7 Ladies Lunch at Callaghan Park. Allan Reinikka ROK230617aladiesl

For the men, Mrs Peel said it was excited to see the gents putting in just as much effort as the ladies for the occasion.

"I love how the men have come really out of their shell. They are not just wearing suits and unpolished shoes any more. They are really stepping it up which is very exciting,” she said.

"What I love about the men is the way they put themselves together now. There are lapel flowers, pocket handkerchiefs, cuff links, hats and even just different kids of hats.

"It can be just as complicated for them now to put a look together which is really great to see.”

And Mrs Peel guaranteed all the effort would pay off for the lucky winners with a list of phenomenal prizes up for grabs.

"For the winner of the classic over 40s there is a beautiful tanzanite and diamond ring worth $1500 plus all the prizes from all the other wonderful sponsors,” she said.

"For the contemporary under 40s there is a sapphire and diamond halo ring worth $1500. There is a $500 vouch for the Best Millinery and for the Best Male plus all the other vouchers.

"Also we will be selecting an overall winner from those four who are going to win a trip up to Mackay for their big race day and the winner of that will get entry into the Melbourne Cup Fashions on the Field.”

Registrations from 10.30-1pm at the undercover area in front of the RJC offices.

Judging from 1.30pm at the Fashions on the Field Stage behind XXXX Gold Bar. Winners announced on front lawn at 2.15pm.

JUDGES CRITERIA

Best Dressed Classic Lady (over 40)

  • Style and originality showing timeless elegance.
  • Appropriate for Central Queensland Winter Races (shoulders must be covered, hosiery)
  • Attention to detail of accessories such as gloves, shoes, bag and jewellery.
  • Winter appropriate hat or fascinator.
  • Understanding and interpretation of current fashion trends.
  • Impeccable grooming and deportment.
  • Appropriateness of outfit for the individual.
  • Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Best Dressed Contemporary Lady (under 40)

  • On trend style and originality.
  • Appropriate for Central Queensland Winter Races (shoulders must be covered, hosiery)
  • Attention to detail of accessories such as gloves, shoes, bag and jewellery.
  • Winter appropriate hat or fascinator.
  • Understanding and interpretation of current fashion trends.
  • Impeccable grooming and deportment.
  • Appropriateness of outfit for the individual.
  • Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Best Dressed Male

  • Aged 18 and over.
  • Shows style and originality.
  • Attention to detail with accessorising e.g. cufflinks, handkerchief, lapel flower, hat.
  • Well groomed.
  • Incorporates current fashion trends.
  • Appropriateness of outfit for the individual and the climate.

Best Millinery

  • Shows style and originality.
  • Understanding of current fashion trends.
  • Millinery must compliment entire outfit.
  • Millinery must be winter appropriate (eg: leather, felt, fur, feathers)
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Clermont man, 22, fighting for his life in Brisbane hospital

Clermont man, 22, fighting for his life in Brisbane hospital

A Clermont man remains in a Brisbane hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Apply now for Bowen Basin mine apprenticeships

Glencore is looking for apprentices for its Clermont open cut coal mine.

To get an apprenticeship next year, you should apply now

Rocky female jogger's frightening run-in with creepy stalkers

Rockhampton's Jessica Deller had a frightening experience during a run through the city's south yesterday.

Jessica Deller shares ordeal and in warning to others

How cops will hunt Stockland Rocky bomb threat caller

Shoppers wait for answers and to be allowed to their cars after Stockland Rockhampton went into lock down following a bomb threat.

Detective explains first steps police will use to catch offender

Local Partners

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

Gracemere water park works kicked off by politicians

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITES. $195,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the City.

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits, Your Own Piece Of Paradise on 10 Acres!

308 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $795,000

If you're looking for a Quiet, Comfortable and Ambient Lifestyle in the heart of Frenchville that offers you privacy with the conveniences of living in a close...

Great Value, Fantastic Price and Further Potential!

27 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 4 Sold

This Stunning home is set to sell! Renovated perfectly throughout the inside with quality finishes and features it will sure impress upon inspection. andbull;3...

River Views or City Views? You can have BOTH!!!

1001/102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $439,000

This sensational corner apartment located on the 10th floor at The Edge has exceptional views of the city whilst also enjoying river views. The impressive 135sqm...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Cute Wandal Cottage

42 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $329,000

Situated in the much sort after location of Wandal is where you will find this three bedroom residence featuring, * Large main bedroom with spa * Polished floors...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 4 2 6 $679,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!