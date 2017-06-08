Revealed: How authorities caught Rocky prison escapee

Police are on the way to the area around the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

UPDATE: A prisoner's bid for freedom from the Capricornia Correctional Centre was short lived this afternoon.

The man was quickly re-captured by the Queensland Corrective Service dog squad within minutes of his bolt, authorities say.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson has confirmed the prisoner briefly escaped from the confines of the Capricornia Correctional Centre low security farm about 2.30pm.

"The prisoner allegedly ran from staff, jumping a small boundary fence on the farm precinct and running along Etna Creek Rd where he stopped next to the Bruce Hwy,” the spokesperson said.

"The prisoner was re-captured by the QCS dog squad within minutes.

"Community SMS notifications confirmed the escape incident and recapture of the prisoner.

"As the incident is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Service, it would be inappropriate to discuss further details of this incident.

"QCS will conduct an internal management review.”

UPDATE 3.40PM: A text message has been sent to residents in the nearby area to Rocky's prison advising a prisoner did escape.

The text says a prisoner had escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre's low-security farm facility.

It said the man had been recaptured within the immediate vicinity of the farm complex.

The prison has reportedly gone into full lockdown.

UPDATE 3PM: Capricornia Correctional Centre has reportedly gone into lockdown.

BREAKING 2.45PM: Police are responding to the Capricornia Correctional Centre following reports of a potential escaped prisoner.

Police were alerted to a suspicious male, who had tried to jump on vehicle at the turn-off to the prison at Etna Creek.

The man was last reported walking southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

He was wearing green, prompting concerns he could be an escapee. However, this is yet to be confirmed with police making enquiries with Corrective Services.

Police in the vicinity are racing to the scene.

Last month, two prisoners escaped from the facility's and were later found in Brisbane.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking comment from Corrective Services.