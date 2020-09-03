Menu
REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

