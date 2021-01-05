Menu
Queensland Health has revealed how many babies were born in Central Queensland hospitals in 2020.
REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Rockhampton had the most babies born in 2020 across Central Queensland, according to new data.

Queensland Health numbers revealed 1304 babies were born in Rockhampton Hospital, which was 38 more than last year.

Gladstone Hospital’s birth numbers decreased with 41 more babies being born in 2019 compared to last year.

May was a busy month for Rockhampton with 130 births recorded at the hospital.

Meanwhile Gladstone’s busiest month was July with 57 births recorded.

Rockhampton’s lowest months were October and November with 86 births respectively, and Gladstone’s lowest month was August with 37 births recorded.

Rockhampton Hospital

JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecTotal
2019 11498 11896 120 107 112 94 114 91 99103 1266
20209811011510813011811610910786861211304

Gladstone Hospital

JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecTotal
2019 625054375545633651553752597
2020454156524938573747394154556
