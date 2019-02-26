REVEALED: How many parking fines are being issued in Rocky

MUCH NEEDED: Alma St carpark has been welcomed by CBD workers and is full most mornings by 9am.

MUCH NEEDED: Alma St carpark has been welcomed by CBD workers and is full most mornings by 9am. Jann Houley

A STAGGERING 304 parking fines were handed out in Rockhampton in October 2018.

The latest Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee monthly operations report reveals the infringements issued from October 2018 to January 2019.

In October 2018, 304 parking infringements were placed on car windscreens.

November 2018 saw 199 parking fines, December just 18 and it spiked again in January with 106.

For the financial year to date, there have been 1479 parking infringements lodged.

A parking fine in a two-hour zone in the Rockhampton CBD is $50.

A new free carpark was opened in the city centre in mid-December.

There were 124 parking spaces created on site on Alma St where the Wintergarden theatre once stood.

It was reported in March 2018, the block of land cost the council $1.25million.

All day parking is now also available at the Pilbeam Theatre and behind City Hall on the corner of Alma and Derby St.

Council had the paid parking decommissioned in May 2018 as it was running at a loss. The tellers remain at the site but it is defunct.

The report also showed other local law infringements including 73 animal-related fines from October through January.

There have been a total of 117 animal-related infringements so far this financial year.

There are fewer local laws infringements, with 20 in the same time period and 26 this financial year to date.