REVEALED: How Mount Morgan's water became even safer

NEW UPGRADE: Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant has recently been upgraded. Contributed

MOUNT Morgan's water is set to become even safer thanks to a UV upgrade to their treatment process.

Rockhampton Regional Council proudly said the Fitzroy River Water project had recently completed their major upgrade to Mount Morgan's water and sewage treatment plants.

Chair of Council's Water Committee, Cr Neil Fisher, said the upgrades total more than $110,000 and allow for improved treatment processes.

"The treatment activities that are carried out at both sites are always of very high standard and the recently completed upgrades provide an increased level of confidence,” Cr Fisher said.

"The upgrade will further enhance the treatment processes carried out and to also ensure operations continue well into the future.

"This is welcome news for the 3,5000 customers in this area, and we are delighted to see these works completed.”

MAP: Location of Mount Morgan's Water Treatment Plant. Contributed

Manager of Fitzroy River Water, Dr Jason Plumb, said the upgrades include the installation of new UV disinfection systems.

"UV disinfection is a very reliable and cost-effective means of ensuring that all potentially harmful disease causing micro-organisms are destroyed,” Dr Plumb said.

"This enhanced disinfection is achieved by passing treated water through a very high intensity ultra-violet light that destroys almost all known micro-organisms, including some that are not always killed using typical chlorine disinfection processes.”

The works were contracted and completed by water treatment specialist company, WestWater.