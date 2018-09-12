REVEALED: How Mount Morgan's water became even safer
MOUNT Morgan's water is set to become even safer thanks to a UV upgrade to their treatment process.
Rockhampton Regional Council proudly said the Fitzroy River Water project had recently completed their major upgrade to Mount Morgan's water and sewage treatment plants.
Chair of Council's Water Committee, Cr Neil Fisher, said the upgrades total more than $110,000 and allow for improved treatment processes.
"The treatment activities that are carried out at both sites are always of very high standard and the recently completed upgrades provide an increased level of confidence,” Cr Fisher said.
"The upgrade will further enhance the treatment processes carried out and to also ensure operations continue well into the future.
"This is welcome news for the 3,5000 customers in this area, and we are delighted to see these works completed.”
Manager of Fitzroy River Water, Dr Jason Plumb, said the upgrades include the installation of new UV disinfection systems.
"UV disinfection is a very reliable and cost-effective means of ensuring that all potentially harmful disease causing micro-organisms are destroyed,” Dr Plumb said.
"This enhanced disinfection is achieved by passing treated water through a very high intensity ultra-violet light that destroys almost all known micro-organisms, including some that are not always killed using typical chlorine disinfection processes.”
The works were contracted and completed by water treatment specialist company, WestWater.
- Water for the Mount Morgan community is sourced from No. 7 Dam, which is on the Dee River immediately downstream of the river's junction with Limestone Creek.
- The catchment area of the Dee River above the dam is approximately 39 sq km. Urban water supply for Mount Morgan is unsupplemented and authorised under the Water Plan (Fitzroy Basin) 2011.
- Council holds the only water licence authorising the take of water from No. 7 Dam, which allows the extraction of 584 megalitres per annum (ML/a).
- Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant
- Commenced operation: 1994
- Capacity to treat: ~2.6 Ml/d