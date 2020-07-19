Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Music Bowl under demolition
Rockhampton Music Bowl under demolition
Property

REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th Jul 2020 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MUSIC bowl land for the Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation facility was sold for a reported $295,000, according to a Rockhampton Regional Council document.

The 2020/21 budget which was handed down this week noted revenue for land acquisitions.

It should be noted the sale was only for a portion of the music bowl site - the car park site.

The amount was market value assessed by an independent valuer.

The Morning Bulletin exclusively announced this month the tender for the design and construction of the $14.3 million facility was released.

Applications for the tender close on July 31 and construction was planned to begin late this year.

READ HERE: HUGE STEP: $14.5M CQ DRUG REHAB CENTRE TENDER RELEASED

READ HERE: COUNCIL REVEALS CONFIDENTIAL REPORTS ON DRUG REHAB CENTRE

The music bowl site at Parkhurst is plotted for the drug rehab centre.
The music bowl site at Parkhurst is plotted for the drug rehab centre.

The music bowl site came about after huge community controversy last year when it was leaked the facility could be located at Birkbeck Dr.

The Parkhurst location gained strong and fierce opposition from nearby residents at Edenbrook and Riverside Estates.

Rockhampton Regional Council offered Queensland Health a portion of the music bowl and this was secured in July 2019.

READ HERE: COUNCIL OFFERS UP ALTERNATIVE SITE FOR DRUG REHAB CENTRE

Rockhampton music bowl.
Rockhampton music bowl.

The music bowl shell was pulled down in a demolition late last year as council decided the facility was too unsafe.

The stage and seating area have remained, and it was hoped Carols by Candlelight would still be held there each year.

READ HERE: SHELL IS NO MORE: WORK UNDERWAY AT MUSIC BOWL SITE

READ HERE: MUSIC BOWL FATE REVEALED: IT’S NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM

The 2020/21 budget has $13,300 allocated in 2021/22 for sound shell kiosk entry and gates and a further $27,700 for an amenities block in 2022/23.

2020-21 council budget council budget council budget 2020-21 drug rehabilitation centre music bowl rockhampton drug rehab centre rockhampton music bowl rockhampton regional council budget rrc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dolly’s Dream community workshop headed to Livingstone Shire

        premium_icon Dolly’s Dream community workshop headed to Livingstone Shire

        Community A resilience building community workshop run by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream will held next week.

        GRAPHIC: Horror as family pet suffers backyard mauling

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: Horror as family pet suffers backyard mauling

        Pets & Animals 'My dog was just laying in the yard minding her own business'

        BYTE ME: The power of filtering your inbox

        premium_icon BYTE ME: The power of filtering your inbox

        Technology How to best avoid scams and email threats on a daily basis.

        Truck crashes into traffic light pole at busy intersection

        premium_icon Truck crashes into traffic light pole at busy intersection

        Breaking Police will remain on scene to conduct traffic control until the pole is...