REVEALED: How much funding your child receives under Gonski 2.0

FILE PHOTO: More than 99% of Australia's schools are set to benefit from Gonski 2.0 funding.

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.

The Morning Bulletin can reveal that no Rockhampton school is set to lose out under the changes.

Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.

The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.

State Governments are the main funders of government schools, meaning federal contributions tend to be higher for independent and Catholic schools - but this does not represent the total funding received by those schools from private fees or other levels of government.

Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Rockhampton region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.

Note: The figures shown on the School Funding Estimator for Catholic schools do not necessarily represent the funds that actually flow to the school.

The Federal Government allows all systems, including the Catholic system, to redistribute funds to respond to local needs and this is done across all Catholic schools in Queensland meaning the amounts they receive may differ from the amounts shown on the website.

Please advise the following list does not include all schools in Rockhampton. It is simply a snapshot of the funding provided. To see how much funding you child's school will receive, visit the government's School Funding Estimator.

GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT

Allenstown State School

2017: $2,659

2018: $2,795

2027: $4,265

Berserker Street State School

2017: $3,717

2018: $3,908

2027: $5,963

Depot Hill State School

2017: $4,169

2018: $4,383

2027: $6,687

Emu Park State School

2017: $2,533

2018: $2,684

2027: $4,095

Frenchville State School

2017: $2,204

2018: $2,317

2027: $3,536

Gracemere State School

2017: $2,623

2018: $2,757

2027: $4,208

Woorabinda State School

2017: $6,311

2018: $6,635

2027: $10,124

Yeppoon State School

2017: $2,560

2018: $2,691

2027: $4,106

Mount Archer State School

2017: $2,772

2018: $2,914

2027: $4,447

Glenmore State High School

2017: $3,530

2018: $3,711

2027: $5,662

Mount Morgan State High School

2017: $3,864

2018: $4,062

2027: $6,198

North Rockhampton State High School

2017: $3,382

2018: $3,555

2027: $5,425

Rockhampton State High School

2017: $3,281

2018: $3,449

2027: $5,263

Yeppoon State High School

2017: $3,595

2018: $3,779

2027: $5,766

Rockhampton Special School

2017: $9,072

2018: $9,537

2027: 14,552

Emmaus College

2017: $11,029

2018: $11,438

2027: 15,582

The Cathedral College

2017: $11,101

2018: $11,511

2027: $15,683

St Paul's Primary School

2017: $9,542

2018: $9,895

2027: $13,480

Heights College

2017: $9,028

2018: $9,465

2027: $14,140

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

2017: $9,704

2018: $10,193

2027: $15,451

Rockhampton Grammar School

2017: $8,123

2018: $8,530

2027: $12,907