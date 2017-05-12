25°
News

REVEALED: How much funding your child receives under Gonski 2.0

Andrew Thorpe
| 12th May 2017 11:45 AM
FILE PHOTO: More than 99% of Australia's schools are set to benefit from Gonski 2.0 funding.
FILE PHOTO: More than 99% of Australia's schools are set to benefit from Gonski 2.0 funding. nata_zhekova

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.

The Morning Bulletin can reveal that no Rockhampton school is set to lose out under the changes.

Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.

The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.

State Governments are the main funders of government schools, meaning federal contributions tend to be higher for independent and Catholic schools - but this does not represent the total funding received by those schools from private fees or other levels of government.

Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Rockhampton region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.

Note: The figures shown on the School Funding Estimator for Catholic schools do not necessarily represent the funds that actually flow to the school.

The Federal Government allows all systems, including the Catholic system, to redistribute funds to respond to local needs and this is done across all Catholic schools in Queensland meaning the amounts they receive may differ from the amounts shown on the website.

Please advise the following list does not include all schools in Rockhampton. It is simply a snapshot of the funding provided. To see how much funding you child's school will receive, visit the government's School Funding Estimator.

GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT

Allenstown State School

2017: $2,659

2018: $2,795

2027: $4,265

Berserker Street State School

2017: $3,717

2018: $3,908

2027: $5,963

Depot Hill State School

2017: $4,169

2018: $4,383

2027: $6,687

Emu Park State School

2017: $2,533

2018: $2,684

2027: $4,095

Frenchville State School

2017: $2,204

2018: $2,317

2027: $3,536

Gracemere State School

2017: $2,623

2018: $2,757

2027: $4,208

Woorabinda State School

2017: $6,311

2018: $6,635

2027: $10,124

Yeppoon State School

2017: $2,560

2018: $2,691

2027: $4,106

Mount Archer State School

2017: $2,772

2018: $2,914

2027: $4,447

Glenmore State High School

2017: $3,530

2018: $3,711

2027: $5,662

Mount Morgan State High School

2017: $3,864

2018: $4,062

2027: $6,198

North Rockhampton State High School

2017: $3,382

2018: $3,555

2027: $5,425

Rockhampton State High School

2017: $3,281

2018: $3,449

2027: $5,263

Yeppoon State High School

2017: $3,595

2018: $3,779

2027: $5,766

Rockhampton Special School

2017: $9,072

2018: $9,537

2027: 14,552

Emmaus College

2017: $11,029

2018: $11,438

2027: 15,582

The Cathedral College

2017: $11,101

2018: $11,511

2027: $15,683

St Paul's Primary School

2017: $9,542

2018: $9,895

2027: $13,480

Heights College

2017: $9,028

2018: $9,465

2027: $14,140

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

2017: $9,704

2018: $10,193

2027: $15,451

Rockhampton Grammar School

2017: $8,123

2018: $8,530

2027: $12,907

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  education federal budget 2017 funding gonski 2.0 school

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Rocky mum loses 70kg after frightening 'car park' ordeal

Rocky mum loses 70kg after frightening 'car park' ordeal

A mum who struggled with her weight has shared the frightening moment she confronted her body image fears and changed her life forever.

Up to 200mm expected to drench Capricornia next week

Significant rainfall is forecast for Capricornia next week.

BOM confirmed 'significant' rainfall event on the way

'Massive fail' could cost Rocky students $15K and careers

DOOMED COURSE: Impossible expectations leave Rocky students with uncertain futures.

ABSOLUTELY no way Rocky students could escape this horrible ordeal.

Mum shares message after disease takes her beautiful girl

MOTHER'S HEARTBREAK: Joy's daughter Angela Grice passed away in January.

A HEREDITARY disease has torn through her family.

Local Partners

Private email reveals 600+ Rocky kids let down

DISGRUNTLED Rocky parents sick and tired of waiting.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

REVEALED: How much funding your child receives under Gonski 2.0

FILE PHOTO: More than 99% of Australia's schools are set to benefit from Gonski 2.0 funding.

More than 99% of nation's schools to benefit from funding increase

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

CATWEAZLE star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

A review of controversial film The Red Pill

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Javier has seen film, set to screen in Nimbin. This is his review

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

For Sale and Lease: Unique CBD Building

97 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique ... $525,000 + GST or...

With a combined area of 300m2 spread over three levels, this unique building is located in an enviable position opposite Stewarts Department Store in Rockhampton...

Great Gable Home On 822m2 In Wandal - Just Looking For Your Personal Touches!

30 Oakley Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $225,000

What a fantastic location - 822m2- right in the heart of the highly sought after suburb of Wandal and walking distance to the Wandal Shopping Centre as well as...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $429,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $429,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Low Maintenance Brick Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

8 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Located on a 740m2 allotment is the neat and tidy low maintenance home in a quiet no through street. Features include: -New kitchen and stove, new down...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Perfect Street, Great Home

250 Dawbarn Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

You will want to inspect this wonderful home, perfectly positioned in a quiet street and neighbouring onto Parklands, fantastic for the young ones or just wanting...

Build Your Dream Home Here

Lot 6 Inverness Yeppoon, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $215,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 6 has a gentle gradient and...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!