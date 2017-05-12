REVEALED: How much funding your child receives under Gonski 2.0

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.
The Morning Bulletin can reveal that no Rockhampton school is set to lose out under the changes.
Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.
The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.
State Governments are the main funders of government schools, meaning federal contributions tend to be higher for independent and Catholic schools - but this does not represent the total funding received by those schools from private fees or other levels of government.
Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Rockhampton region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.
Note: The figures shown on the School Funding Estimator for Catholic schools do not necessarily represent the funds that actually flow to the school.
The Federal Government allows all systems, including the Catholic system, to redistribute funds to respond to local needs and this is done across all Catholic schools in Queensland meaning the amounts they receive may differ from the amounts shown on the website.
Please advise the following list does not include all schools in Rockhampton. It is simply a snapshot of the funding provided. To see how much funding you child's school will receive, visit the government's School Funding Estimator.
GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT
Allenstown State School
2017: $2,659
2018: $2,795
2027: $4,265
Berserker Street State School
2017: $3,717
2018: $3,908
2027: $5,963
Depot Hill State School
2017: $4,169
2018: $4,383
2027: $6,687
Emu Park State School
2017: $2,533
2018: $2,684
2027: $4,095
Frenchville State School
2017: $2,204
2018: $2,317
2027: $3,536
Gracemere State School
2017: $2,623
2018: $2,757
2027: $4,208
Woorabinda State School
2017: $6,311
2018: $6,635
2027: $10,124
Yeppoon State School
2017: $2,560
2018: $2,691
2027: $4,106
Mount Archer State School
2017: $2,772
2018: $2,914
2027: $4,447
Glenmore State High School
2017: $3,530
2018: $3,711
2027: $5,662
Mount Morgan State High School
2017: $3,864
2018: $4,062
2027: $6,198
North Rockhampton State High School
2017: $3,382
2018: $3,555
2027: $5,425
Rockhampton State High School
2017: $3,281
2018: $3,449
2027: $5,263
Yeppoon State High School
2017: $3,595
2018: $3,779
2027: $5,766
Rockhampton Special School
2017: $9,072
2018: $9,537
2027: 14,552
Emmaus College
2017: $11,029
2018: $11,438
2027: 15,582
The Cathedral College
2017: $11,101
2018: $11,511
2027: $15,683
St Paul's Primary School
2017: $9,542
2018: $9,895
2027: $13,480
Heights College
2017: $9,028
2018: $9,465
2027: $14,140
Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
2017: $9,704
2018: $10,193
2027: $15,451
Rockhampton Grammar School
2017: $8,123
2018: $8,530
2027: $12,907