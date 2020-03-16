REVEALED: How much is your land worth?

RECENT rain is expected to boost Goondiwindi land values after a static 12 months for property owners.

The latest land valuations, released last Wednesday, reveal the region has managed to stay stagnant despite crippling drought.

In fact, the only towns experiencing any change were Texas which decreased by 20.2 per-cent, Inglewood which dropped by 20.8 per-cent and Yelaborn which surprisingly jumped by 20 per cent.

Goondwindi land valuer Tim Gleeson said Yelaborn's increase was likely the result of a good agent.

"Its probably coming from a low base," he said

"In smaller villages, you can tick them all up so the percentage looks high but the value is still low."

While the report offered little hope to landowners, rural values remained on a steady increase, which Mr Gleeson said would only improve with the arrival of early 2020 rain.

"We've had some good recent widespread rain, which even though we haven't had any in the catchment area, and the good rain is sure to bring interest for a winter crop so things are looking good,

"We've also had a big increase in cattles since then which is promising."

Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray said increasing rural land values statewide had been positive news for graziers in the Goondiwindi shire.

"The rural residential market is stable and certain rural markets have had significant increases," he said.

"Continued strength in beef commodity prices and low interest rates has resulted in increases in value for grazing lands in Goondiwindi."

Overall, the Goondiwindi region had increased by 25 per-cent since the last valuation, something which Mr Gleeson said could be attributed to the continuing stronghold of rural interest.

"We're probably lucky because we're a little bit immune, drought has had an impact and made a solid dent on the economy, but we have remained stable."

The Southern Downs have not participated in a statewide land valuation since 2017.

Landowners can lodge an objection to valuations by May 5 at qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/valuation/objections/lodge-objections