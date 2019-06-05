REVEALED: How much land does Council really own?

157 Farnborough Rd, Farnborough, was bought by Council in February to manage stormwater.

157 Farnborough Rd, Farnborough, was bought by Council in February to manage stormwater. Google Maps

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council owns more than 600 blocks of land, all of varying uses.

Following council's move to a buy a vacant block of land in Zilzie after the owner fell behind in unpaid rates, The Morning Bulletin delved deeper to find out how much property the Council owns.

It can be revealed up until June 30 2018, council's land asset register recorded 615 parcels of land.

This includes restriction strips, historical sites, vacant land, special purposes (water and sewerage infrastructure) parks and public amenities, community facilities and council buildings.

"A nominal amount for easement and land acquisitions is included in the budget each year, much of this becomes road reserve if associated with roadworks,” a spokesperson said.

Of this 615, council has 80 agreements in place for rental, for community, residential, telecommunications and commercial use.

Council owns a number of blocks of land on Rockhampton-Emu Park road however it could not be confirmed what the use for this is.

"Any decision to develop land is included as part of council's budget adopted by resolution,” a spokesperson said.

A block of land was bought at 157 Farnborough Rd in February and it is confirmed it will be used to manage stormwater in the area.