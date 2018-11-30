Menu
RETURN: Gary Kellar is advising the council.
REVEALED: How much ratepayers pay for advice to council CEO

Hayden Johnson
30th Nov 2018 12:06 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
RATEPAYERS will pay $30,000 for Local Government expert Gary Kellar to advise Ipswich City Council's acting chief executive officer for several days each week.

After questions from the QT Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello has released the cost of Mr Kellar's guidance.

About $30,000 will be paid to Mr Kellar for an average of one-to-two days' work each week for three months.

Mr Kellar was the council's acting CEO from October 2017 until June this year.

He was revealed as a part-time advisor to acting CEO Charlie Dill after then-CEO Sean Madigan was demoted in October this year.

Mr Chemello said Mr Kellar's "fine reputation" in Local Government would help Ipswich. move forward.

"Gary's significant experience in local government leadership has been a very valuable resource for council's executive leadership team to tap into whilst we are recruiting for a permanent CEO," Mr Chemello said.

Mr Kellar joins USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, advisory panel member Steve Greenwood and Queensland Integrity Commissioner Nikola Stepanov on the panel to hire the council's next chief executive officer.

