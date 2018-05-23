REVEALED: How much speeding costs Rockhampton

LEADFOOTS in central Queensland racked up more than $380,000 in speeding fines in 12 months.

A Right to Information investigation has revealed police handed out 2009 speeding tickets across Rockhampton and surrounding police divisions in 2017.

Those fines cost motorists $382,539, enough to pay the wages for five primary school teachers or registered nurses.

The figure is one of the lowest of all major regional Queensland centres.

Across the Gladstone region police issued more than 3571 tickets, costing drivers $720,728.

Across the greater Rockhampton region, more than 1600 tickets were handed out to speeders driving less than 13km/h over the limit. A further 311 were caught driving 14-20 km/h over the limit, 43 motorists were fined for speeding 21-30km/h and 12 fines were given to drivers doing 31-40km/h over the limit.

Three drivers were hit with a $1117 fine for driving more than 40km/h over the limit, the highest speeding category.

One of the state's top doctors, central Queensland-based Australian Medical Association Queensland president Bill Boyd, said even low-speed crashes could kill.

"The speed limits are set based on the condition of the road, but the reality is you can sustain or cause severe injuries even driving at 60km/h around town," he said.

"You have to drive to the road conditions and drive for the unexpected. When you're in control of a vehicle you are responsible for your decisions and actions."

Dr Boyd said attending major crashes could take a toll on medical staff and emergency workers.

"It's our job to help people in these situations, but it doesn't mean we are not affected by it. It can be traumatic for everyone involved - the victims, emergency service workers and medical staff," he said.

Queensland regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said even doing 10km/h over the limit significantly increased the chance of a crash turning deadly.

"The physics behind speeding are stark. If you are in a 40 zone driving at 50km/h, that extra 10km/h increases your kinetic energy by one and a half times," he said.

"To put it simply, if you hit a kid you are hitting them one and a half times harder."

Inspector Flanders said braking also took longer at higher speeds, making it harder to avoid a potential accident.

"In that same situation, driving at 50km/h in a 40 zone, it'll take about twice as long to brake as if you were doing the limit." -NewsRegional