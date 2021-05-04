Revealed: How region’s best bakery earned its top spot

Part of the Fairbairn Bakery crew, which was voted the best bakery in Central Queensland by CQ News readers.

Part of the Fairbairn Bakery crew, which was voted the best bakery in Central Queensland by CQ News readers.

Pure passion and love for the industry has pushed Kelly and Chris Bunyoung to delve headfirst into what has become a thriving family business.

Fairbairn Bakery on Emerald’s Clermont Street was established in 1983 and purchased by Mr Bunyoung in 2008.

Since then, the couple opened a second store in Emerald, a store in Cannonvale, Blackwater and have taken over the coffee nook at the Emerald Medical Group super clinic.

Mr and Mrs Bunyoung are preparing to open the fifth Fairbairn Bakery and first drive thru in an effort to leave their footprint on Central Queensland and surrounds.

“I’ve been doing it for 29 years now, since I left school,” Mr Bunyoung said.

“It’s a passion that’s been a big part of my life.”

The blended family has four of nine children working in the “very family orientated” business with them, supported by what will soon be 75 staff members.

“This has always been our goal, it’s been our vision to be a prominent bakery in the Central Highlands and greater Central Queensland,” Mrs Bunyoung said.

“We’re starting to make our little footprint.

“You envision it such a long time ago but when it’s finally in front of you, it’s very satisfying and surreal.”

Fairbairn Bakery in Blackwater.

Fairbairn Bakery was recently voted the Best Bakery in Central Queensland by readers of CQ News during an online campaign run in April.

“It’s been fantastic news. It’s a good morale booster for the staff, who are all working really hard at the moment,” Mrs Bunyoung said.

“We’d like to thank everyone who voted for us and thank the greater community and everyone that supports us.

“We have really great support here in Central Queensland and the Central Highlands.

“We wouldn’t have our business if we didn’t have the locals.”

One of the business’ slogans is ‘baking for our community’, which the couple takes seriously by giving back to the community.

The business supports local sporting clubs, schools, not for profits, community groups and more with financial and product donations.

“A bakery is the hub of the small towns, every town has one,” Mrs Bunyoung said.

“It’s a big thing that everyone’s drawn to, all your nomads come here.

“You meet all walks of life. It’s hard work but there’s never a dull moment and it’s worth it.”

Originally published as Revealed: How region’s best bakery earned its top spot