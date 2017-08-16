REVEALED: How Rocky hospital will cut 10,000 patient trips for treatment

FOR 25 years Kylie Cookson has witnessed first-hand the extreme toll that saying goodbye to loved ones takes on patients travelling away from home for specialist treatment.

The Acting Nursing Director has watched numerous patients go through the distress of leaving a partner or child for the sake of their health, including her own family.

When the vision for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services 'Destination 2030' was announced last week, an ambitious goal was set to turn CQ into the centre of specialist care.

Ms Cookson says that with a 20% population growth expected by 2030, the improvements are essential and her staff were excited to see a plan with a combined vision.

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

Destination 2030 proposes to cut 10,000 patient trips to and from Rockhampton by upgrading several centres within Rockhampton Hospital and CQ.

In a region covering 115,000 km/sq, Kylie said scores of regional Queenslander's were admitted into the Rockhampton hospital daily which sits in the middle of 1,200km gap in specialist care on the QLD coast.

The plans highlight major upgrades to Rockhampton Hospital's cancer, trauma, surgery, cardiology and women and children's centres which would enable vital treatment to be provided in CQ without the need to travel.

Executive Director of CQ Hospital Wendy Hoey was involved in the creation of the 2030 vision and sees the demand for more services in the region everyday.

"It is important to set ourselves up now so in 2030 we can meet the demands of our community," Ms Hoey said.

Executive Director of CQ Hospital and Health Wendy Hoey.

Currently, CQ Hospital and Health Services are the largest employer in Rocky with over 3,500 staff who deliver 500,000 treatments annually.

In 2016, staff numbers grew 5% and the demand for doctors grew 12%.

Ms Hoey said the vision plan built the capacity to recruit more specialised and talented staff to deliver services to the region including Gladstone, Emerald and Biloela hospitals.

The plans included an upgrade to these hospitals as well as full access for specialist services to travel from Rocky which would result in earlier diagnosis.

Ms Hoey also said the improvements would enable doctors to work closely with Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander communities to address health issues and fix the 12.1 year gap in life expectancy.