REVEALED: How Rocky’s housing market is performing

IT APPEARS not even a global pandemic can slow down the strengthening of the Rockhampton region’s property market.

New research released by Herron Todd White Residential this week revealed both buying and selling activity across the region had been tracking well – despite the obvious impacts.

Property Valuer Cara Pincombe said real estate experts initially feared the crisis would significantly hinder the market’s predicted modest growth.

However, this had not proven to be the case, she added, saying expectations of growth had in fact been met, if not exceeded.

“COVID-19 has had no negative impact on the market thus far,” Ms Pincombe stated.

Selling rates have also reportedly improved despite a significant period of uncertainty in April.

Rockhampton’s housing market has escaped the effects of COVID-19.

“We have seen a transition to a seller’s market with limited stock available in selected sectors.”

“Some properties which have been listed for quite some time are now selling at or near their list prices as they are now reflecting value for money,” she added.

The mid to upper level market – properties around the $600,000 price point – have also proven a popular choice for many families as they look to relocate or upsize.

There has historically been an increase in activity in spring and summer and 2020 is not expected to be any different.

While spring historically brings a noticeable spike in activity across the region’s market, Ms Pincombe admitted that may not be the case this year.

“Rather than a springtime rebound however, we expect more of a continuation of the moderate price growth and selling activity that has been building throughout the year.

READ MORE: CQ industrial property market on rise amid new project boom

READ MORE: Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale

READ MORE: Queensland’s hottest first-home buyer suburbs

Building activity has been on the rise as many first home buyers look to build their dream home on vacant lots.

READ MORE: Luxury home snapped up for mystery price after long listing

READ MORE: Which Rocky suburb has seen surge in property sales?

Building activity has also reportedly been on the rise with many first home buyers tempted by the idea of building their dream home on vacant lots.

A positive development, however, involves the increased sales of sloping allotments on the Capricorn Coast – once a weak sector for the region.

“The prestige market sector also continues to have a smaller number of sales; however, it is important to note this is due mainly to the limited supply rather than limited demand,” Ms Pincombe said.

“At the opposite end of the scale, we are finally seeing the lower entry level housing (out of flood) starting to transact with investor inquiry on the improve.”

She said should Central Queensland’s COVID-19 situation remain largely unchanged, the spring season could very likely prove record-breaking for Rockhampton real estate.

“This, together with record low interest rates, affordability and the nature of our local industries being able to continue in the face of COVID-19 are what is driving the market at this point.”