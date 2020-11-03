REVEALED: How Rocky’s petrol prices stack up

Man at gas pump completely frustrated with the increased prices

UNLEADED fuel prices across Rockhampton are proving to be some of the cheapest across the country, according to recent data.

The surprising revelation comes today amid Budget Direct’s latest report detailing the current Australian fuel price index.

A total five areas across Queensland make up the top 10, however it is Bundaberg which took out top honours – costing just $88.56 to fill an 80 litre tank.

Both Ballarat and Bendigo in Victoria rounded out the top three.

Rockhampton, however, fell a number of spots behind to come in at eighth position.

The report revealed both locals and visitors to the region could expect to pay on average $92.98 – or $1.16 per litre – to fill an 80 litre tank.

Townsville, Hervey Bay and Mackay also rounded out the top 10 respectively placing fifth, seventh and ninth.

The latest report shows five Queensland cities as a hotspot for cheap fuel.

The cost of an 80L tank would set residents and visitors to Townsville back $91.59, Hervey Bay $92.80 and Mackay just over $93.

Diesel fuel for Rockhampton has also proved similar in pricing, costing around $1.17 per litre or $93.60 to fill a tank.

Overall, Queensland drivers can expect to pay on average $96.41 for the same size tank – ranking fourth overall.