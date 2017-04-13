REVEALED: How the riverbank revitalisation fared in the flood

THE SOIL may be a bit sodden along the CBD section of the Fitzroy River bank this week, but other than that, it's business as usual for the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation Project.

Construction machinery purred in the background as Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Projects manager Andrew Collins explained last week's 8.9m flood had not impacted the Riverbank Project in any way other than lost time.

Mr Collins, who is managing the Riverbank Project said while the lower bank went underwater, RRC and contractor Woollam Constructions had planned ahead.

"When we knew the flood was coming we did have a flood management plan in place with Woollam so we put that in play and they were able to remove all their safety fences and sheds before the flood came,” Mr Collins said.

"The flood was beneficial for us because we had some tile samples sent up that we are using in the project in the amenities so we were able to put them in the flood water for a few days and test how they went.

"They performed well so we we're very happy with that. We have tried to make it as flood immune as possible. All of the materials are designed to go under water, be able to stay under water for a while and be easily cleaned.

"The flood has been, dropped a little bit of silt on the site and other than a time impact it has had no detrimental impact to the project.

"Woollam are now re-established on site and they will start some temporary sheet piling and bulk earthworks next week.”

With about three weeks lost due to recent rain events, the flood event and the drying-out process, Woollam Constructions project manager Clinton Bloomfield said plans were in place to fast track the construction of the Pier Restaurant structure to meet an end-of-year deadline.

"Once the site dries out, hopefully over the Easter weekend, we can get back into full swing,” Mr Bloomfield said.

"We've been putting in some mitigation strategies to regain the time that we have lost so we are confident we can pick the time up.

"I'd like to think by the end of next month we will see some footings and some structural steel starting to be put up.”

While worked stopped on the lower bank during the flood, it was all stations go up on Quay St between Denham and William Sts.

Mr Collins said the section of Quay St was on track to reopen in time for the Rockhampton River Festival in July.

"The flood did not reach the road. The road is set at the Q100 height so any of our new structures that are going in are well above that,” he said.

"We are hoping to get the first lot of (granite) pavers delivered next week for the main component of the road so they will start going down.

"Currently the sandstone is about 75% complete on the footpath and the lean mix is about 50% on the road works and we've poured a few structural slabs on the main road so it is all going well.”

Residents will also see major changes on Denham St next week, with RRC hoping to close half of the road between East and Quay Sts to begin removing the old slab from the former rotunda building.