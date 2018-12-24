Menu
Artist's impressions of the walkway planned to connect East St and Quay St.
REVEALED: How this walkway will transform the CBD

Michelle Gately
24th Dec 2018 7:30 PM
TENDERS last week closed on the demolition of two CBD buildings to link East St with a new riverbank cultural precinct.

Included in plans for Rockhampton's new three-storey art gallery is a new walkway linking the Quay St site to the shopping strip along East St.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow told The Morning Bulletin demolition works had been planned for the start of January so as not to interrupt Christmas trading hours.

"The demolition will see the facades of the East street buildings remain in place with the hollowed out 'shells' to form a link from East St to the Riverside precinct,” she said.

"This will be open to the public to connect the CBD and Quay Street.”

Cr Strelow said this option was preferred to complete demolition.

"Removal of the two buildings altogether would leave a 'gap' in the row of historical facades as well as raising the possibility that Council may have needed to stabilise adjoining buildings,” she said.

"We are aiming to form a sheltered walk through which might also provide an opportunity for pop up retail or a shady lunch spot.

"The architects have done some early renders of how it might look but they really need to see the results of the demolition before they can be certain how best to proceed.”

Council will be able to start construction of the gallery once it secures $10 funding from the Federal Government

Earlier this year, the State Government announced $8 million in funding for the building, after also committing money to feasibility studies.

