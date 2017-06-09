REVEALED: How to get your slice of the Adani pie

ADANI is set to let Central Highland workers and businesses in on how they can get a piece of the Carmichael mine pie.

With Adani identifying Emerald as a project sourcing centre for the Galilee Basin development, the mining giant in conjunction with the Central Highlands Development Corporation, has set a date for a forum in the rural town.

The Soil, Sun and Beyond: An Industry Forum for Central Highlands Business event will be hosted on July 17 with Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes being among the guest speakers.

Mr Hughes' presentation follows Adani's Final Investment Decision (FID) approval for the $21.7-billion mine, rail and port project, putting construction on track to begin later this year.

The announcement was made at the opening of Adani's Regional Headquarters in Townsville, attended by CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs and Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

"We have been actively working with Adani to see this project to fruition and championing the Central Highlands' capacity to service the mine, so we are thrilled that it's now reached this final stage,” Ms Hobbs says.

"The Central Highlands is well positioned for subcontracting and supply chain opportunities with the project and local businesses and operators know it offers enormous economic potential for our region.

"The Industry Forum will be a chance to hear directly from the source about Carmichael's progress and what action operators can take now to get a piece of the pie.”

Mr Hughes will be among the six speakers at the industry forum which will look at the emerging opportunities and infrastructure for business and industry within the Central Highlands.

The event will also detail the digital telecommunications infrastructure and economic data tools available in the Central Highlands and how they can be utilised to improve future connectivity and maximise benefits to local business.

There will also be discussion around the development of a Central Highlands Economic Master plan to position the region as economically-viable.