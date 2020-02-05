REVEALED: How to score a job at the new Plaza Hotel

RESIDENTS champing at the bit to secure a job at Rockhampton’s soon-to-be reopened Plaza Hotel now have clarity on how to apply.

Director of Vision Hotels Brendon Deeley recently took over the management of the Plaza Hotel, telling The Morning Bulletin that they would need to recruit 15 to 20 staff.

He urged applicants to visit the hotel to hand resumes in or contact its Facebook page.

“The way we are having the most success so far with finding staff, these people who are contacting us off their own bat and thus showing initiative,” Mr Deeley said.

HOTEL REVIVAL: Vision Hotel Group Director and Business Development Manager Brendon Deeley has confirmed his company has taken over running Rockhampton's Plaza Hotel.

“This has mainly been through our Facebook page.

“We are currently building the team as we speak and interviewing people over the next week who have contacted us through Facebook.”

Mr Deeley said they had already received a “tonne of applicants” since news of the hotel’s reopening was revealed.

Vision Hotel’s recruitment campaign aimed to find “highly experienced people with amazing and positive attitudes”.

“We want our team to be fully on board with ‘The Vision’ and make this hotel the best it can be for each other and for every guest that steps in to the hotel,” Mr Deeley said.

“We want our team to be able to reach for the stars and will support them on that journey.”

The hotel was expected to reopen in early March, following an extensive refurbishment and expensive repair process.

To express your interest, visit www.facebook.com/Rockhampton-Plaza-Hotel-105182501004642/