Revealed: How will Lions Awareness Day be celebrated?

LIONS awareness day will be celebrated across the nation on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the first Lions Club was formed in Australia 70 years ago, Lions has grown with over 1300 clubs in Australia and Papua New Guinea and 30,000 members now giving back through an array of community-based programs and initiatives.

Some lions are on a mission to cure childhood cancer, diabetes, blindness and the hearing-impaired while others are committed to assisting those impacted by drought and floods.

Many lions are simply working together to help people in need in their local community.

One thing lions have in common is that together they are making an incredible difference.

The Rockhampton Fitzroy River Lions has been operating in the local area for over 50 years and with a strong membership of 45 members have made a big difference to many lives over this time.

Lions Club's Katherine McCosker.

Members from the Fitzroy River Lions will be at Stockland Rockhampton this Saturday, March 7 from 11am to 1pm taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave to raise vital funds towards blood cancer research.

All money raised will go directly to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Over the last two years, Fitzroy River Lions have “adopted” and supported the drought affected area of Alpha and each year has donated more than a $1000 to the community to help spread the Christmas cheer. Toys were also donated for the children to receive a gift from Santa and families received a Lions Christmas cake. Support has also been given to families struggling to afford the cost of school books for the children to return to school.

More recently the Fitzroy River Lions club has assisted the family of a 17-month-old girl who suffers from a rare and complex condition called Incontintentia Pigmentosi, and her medical history includes neonatal stroke, neonatal seizures, hypotonic, retinal detachment and glaucoma.

A sausage sizzle at ALDI.

The portable airconditioner will aid the child’s control of her body temperature, which reduces the risk of seizures.

All money raised from the Melbourne Cup luncheon held in November went towards Lions Medical Research.

On behalf of the Leukaemia Foundation the club hosts the annual Light the Night.

Last year, more than $12,000 was raised towards blood cancer research.

Fitzroy River Lions president, Alan McCaul said “Lions volunteers pay annual membership fees to cover administration costs, which means 100 per cent of funds raised in the local communities goes directly towards community needs.”

“We are not just about sausage sizzles. However, by supporting our club at sausage sizzles you can be sure that all money will be put back into the community”.

Mr McCaul also said “it is not always all work and no play, we try to have several social gatherings through the year for our 45-strong membership”.

Throughout Australia, more than $50 million is donated to Lions Australia each year with all funds going directly to important causes and people in need.

More than $5 million is invested in youth programs each year, $20 million in medical research, $5 million in drug awareness, $20 million in hearing services and more than 3000 environmental projects are carried out by Lions Australia every year.

Over the past year, as our country has struggled through what could be its worst drought and bushfires in history, Lions have mobilised to help those impacted.

With over 1300 Lions Clubs across the country, this has enabled Lions Clubs to easily identify those in need in the affected communities. Since before Christmas, Lions in affected bushfire areas have been doing incredible work from cooking thousands of meals for emergency service workers and evacuation centres to checking on residents and providing urgent support to those in need.

With Australia’s help, more than $1.3 million has been raised for the Australian Lions Foundation Nation Bushfire Appeal, of which $785,000 has already been distributed to assist in the affected areas of Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria with more support being provided each day. The funding has been used to purchase local shopping vouchers, food, water and supplies.

Anyone wishing to attend a meeting of the Fitzroy River Lions Club could contact president Alan McCaul on 0448 725 557 or meetings are held in the function room at the Allenstown Hotel from 6pm on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

For more information on Lions Australia visit lionsclubs .org.au To make a donation to Lions Australia visit givenow.com.au/australianlionsfoundation