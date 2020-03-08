Revealed: How you can be next to receive Stockland funding

STOCKLAND is inviting Central Queensland’s not-for-profit organisations and community groups to apply for a slice of funding.

The mega retail group has announced its annual CARE Grants program for 2020 to help community-based programs reach their full potential.

Offering funding to support health, wellbeing and community connection in such areas as education and environmental initiatives, the program helped various groups close to home last year.

Brothers Australian football Club, South Rockhampton Girl Guides, Playgroup Queensland, Keppel Sands State School and Lakes Creek State School P and C Association were among the grant recipients across the region last year.

Get in quick.

Entries close on Friday, March 20 at 5pm.

For more information, visit stockland.com.au/ ­caregrants.