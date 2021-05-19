Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

A sleep expert has shared his top tips on how you can improve the duration and quality of your sleep as the winter months kick in.

Karl Rollins recently detailed three sleeping habits that could improve how long you sleep for, and the quality of it as well.

"Don't force yourself to stay up all night if you're a lark and don't take yourself off to bed at nine o'clock in the evening if you're a night owl," he said.

"Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed and make the sleep environment as dark as possible.

"Another recommendation is to stay hydrated but avoid sugary drinks."

When asked how our sleep affected us, Mr Rollins said one thing we had to remember was that sleep was a very complex series of 90-minute cycles which were broken down into stages.

"Each stage performs a different task and one of these is to repair damaged cells and flush out toxins," he said.

"This can only happen when we allow a cycle to complete and are hydrated enough for efficient flushing.

"When we sleep well, we feel well. I don't know about you but when I've had a great night's sleep my stress levels are low, my productivity is high, and I feel like I can cope with life so much easier."

Mr Rollins said there was a sleep cycle we should adhere to, our own, and we should not deviate from it.

"We humans all adhere to our circadian rhythms or the 24-hour sleep/wake cycle," he said. "Within that 24-hour period we are awake, active, asleep, then awake again.

"However, the actual timing of this differs from person to person because we are governed by our genetics on this one.

"It's called our 'Chronotype'. There are two main types: morning larks or night owls. Larks naturally go to bed and get up early and owls are the opposite.

"Most people fall into one of these two categories.

"This harps back to when we were cave-dwelling hunter/gatherers.

"To ensure we would be successful with our endeavours (and to increase our safety) there were effectively two shifts, morning and evening."

