REVEALED: Huge new playground for Rocky CBD

MOVE over South Bank, Rockhampton's Low Bank is about to steal your thunder with an impressive new playground under construction as part of the Riverbank Revitalisation Project.

With everything from racing slides to centrifugal force spinner bowls, swings, see saws, climbing walls, mountaineering ropes and the pièce de résistance - a huge bouncy skywalk, Rockhampton's newest play space is bound to become a favourite for families both young and old.

One of the major drawcards of the project's Lower Riverbank Precinct, the state of the art playground has been designed by Urban Play and is very, very similar to the playground at Southbank in Brisbane.

The jewel in the crown of the playground, which will be located on the riverbank at the end of William St, is a giant custom corocord sky walk which will be elevated 6-8m above the ground, boasting high level huts linked by net bridges with slides at both ends.

Included in the sky walk is a large 'Octa Net' which provides dense, bouncy climbing fun.

Once users reach the top of the net, two sky bridges allow children to pass from one cabin to the other with a vertical tunnel climber and cargo net ensuring access to all sections of the play system. At either end of the sky walk is a curly stainless steel tube slide and a straight slide.

Aside from the climbing net, sky walk and slides, there will be a two metre wide slide allowing children and families to race to the bottom, somewhat of a 'rock climbing' wall with climbing cleats up an embankment along with mountaineering ropes, swings, a see-saw and a spinner bowl which uses centrifugal force and weight distribution for a wild ride.

There will also be two plastic curved slides, a curly climber, firepole and various interactive play panels included in a multi-level tiered structure separate to the sky walk and net.

For the toddlers, a 'mega tower' play fort will offer play areas on elevated and ground level. An ADA staircase will take children securely onto the tower platform where they can play with manipulative play panels or slide back down to the ground via a double or single slide.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the area would be covered by shade and the entire playground would be removed ahead of a flood.

Cr Strelow said the playground, along with the pop-jet plaza water play area further up Quay St, was expected to draw families to the area.

"There are two big areas that we think are going to draw families, the playground is obviously child focused but the pop jet plaza which is closer to the restaurant is intended to be a play feature as well but one that isn't limited to the children; it's a playful element that we hope everyone enjoys," Cr Strelow said.

"We are ensuring there will be a very large community gathering space there as well, much larger than what we've had before, a flat plaza that Council has already resolved will be named in honour of Rod Laver and we are hoping to have him come to declare that open for us early in the new year. His bust will go back on the riverbank.

"There is also some art that is going down there and there is seating that will cascade down from Quay St down to the lower bank. "There is quite a large area of tiered seats with shade over the top and misting devices to lower the temperature.

"The seating is directly in front of Customs House and the pop jet plaza is between that and the Pier Restaurant.

"There will also be new toilets and change rooms constructed under the Pier Restaurant."

Cr Strelow said construction of the lower bank precinct was progressing quickly, with some elements on track to open before Christmas.

"We're very pleased with where the contractor is up to. I understand they are hoping to have the restaurant completed earlier than the remaining riverbank area. We'll all be watching and hoping to see the Pier Restaurant open before Christmas and the rest should be open early in the new year."

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, who contributed $7 million towards the project, said everyone was looking forward to the completion of the riverbank development.

"The initial plans looked very exciting and I hope the final product lives up to the communities expectation," Ms Landry said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what other projects can also be developed under the new Regional Development Fund announced in this years federal budget for transformative projects."