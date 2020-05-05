REVEALED: Huge number of food and hotel jobs lost

A staggering number of jobs have been lost in the food and accommodation industry.

ALMOST one-in-three jobs in Queensland's accommodation and food industry has been lost since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swathes of the sector in mid-March, new data reveals.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the number of employee jobs in the industry has fallen by 33.4 per cent nationally.

In Queensland, where many businesses remain open for takeaway, total food and accommodation jobs fell 30.1 per cent.

At 29.2 per cent, only the Northern Territory recorded a lower fall.

Job losses in accommodation and food services were greatest in South Australia, -39.7 per cent and Victoria, -35.6 per cent.

Between March 14 and April 18 total employee jobs decreased by 7.5 per cent, while total wages paid by employers decreased by 8.2 per cent.

"The industries which lost the most jobs continued to be accommodation and food services (-33.4 per cent) and arts and recreation services (-27.0 per cent)," ABS' Head of Labour Statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

Accommodation and food jobs worked by people aged 20-29 fell 40.8 per cent while those worked by people over 70 decreased 43.7 per cent.

ACCOMMODATION, FOOD JOBS FALL

National: 33.4 per cent

New South Wales: 33.4 per cent

Victoria: 35.6 per cent

Queensland: 30.1 per cent

South Australia 39.7 per cent

Western Australia: 31.5 per cent

Tasmania: 32.3 per cent

Northern Territory: 29.2 per cent

ACT: 32.7 per cent

