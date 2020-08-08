REVEALED: Huge numbers vie for popular CQ apprenticeship

KEEN LEARNER: Tash Stark is a third-year diesel fitter apprentice for Hastings Deering in Rockhampton.

KEEN LEARNER: Tash Stark is a third-year diesel fitter apprentice for Hastings Deering in Rockhampton.

DEMAND for mining and construction apprenticeships across parts of Central Queensland appears to be increasing year-on-year.

The positive news comes after Hastings Deering last week revealed it had received a record-number of applications for its 2021 apprentice intake.

General Manager-People and External Affairs Vincent Cosgrove revealed the most in-demand positions were for Brisbane-based diesel fitter roles, with close to 600 applicants.

However, Rockhampton itself gained some traction for the same position with around 300 applicants keen to work in the Beef Capital.

“The diesel fitter apprenticeship is clearly the applicant’s preferred trade across all our locations.”

Hastings Deering apprentice Andrew Creber.

“We received applications from every single state and territory in Australia, proving applicants are prepared to relocate,” Mr Cosgrove said.

The mining and construction support company first opened applications for its 40 highly sought-after positions in June – 1000 applications were received in the first week alone.

An overwhelming total of 2700 hopefuls reportedly submitted their resumes during the company’s month-long recruitment stint.

The industry giant previously recorded its highest ever number of applicants for its 2020 recruitment period with an increase of about 30 per cent compared to the year prior.

The total for its 2021 positions, however, topped that by almost double.

READ MORE: Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

READ MORE: 150 jobs: Mining companies on apprenticeship hiring spree

Hastings Deering diesel apprentices Heidi Daniels and Natasha stark posing at Hastings Deering, Archerfield Brisbane.

Impressively, further breakdown revealed female applicants had also increased by around 14 per cent since 2019, while both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders accounted for over 10 per cent.

However, auto electrical apprentices based in Brisbane proved a popular, far distanced second choice – an impressive 300 resumes reportedly submitted.

“They’ll be rotated through various departments, including the Engine, Drivetrain, Equipment Assembly, Weld Shop, Fuel Pump Test Cell and On-Highway Truck workshops.”

Mr Cosgrove said when successful applicants complete their training they will be recognised as a qualified Caterpillar expert with a nationally recognised trade qualification.