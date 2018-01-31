Revealed: Identity of accused Rocky horse attacker

Giobi Sydney Geiger appeared win the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to two counts of animal cruelty.

A 20-year-old Rockhampton man has made his first appearance in court this morning accused of animal cruelty towards two iconic horses.

Giobi Sydney Geiger appeared with his lawyer Allan Grant in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House. Allan Reinikka ROK310118aclydesd

Geiger is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

It will be alleged Geiger let off a fire extinguisher in the face of iconic Rockhampton Clydesdales Kenny and Bailey on a Friday night earlier this year, while being the passenger in a moving vehicle.

No plea was entered this morning and Geiger's matters were adjourned until February 28 for police to consider submissions made by Mr Grant on Geiger's behalf.

Earlier today, the owner of the horses, Steve May, brought the two animals to the courthouse.