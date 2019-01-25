Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN HUNT: Police are attempting to locate Dwayne Silcox in relation to a shooting incident in Bundaberg West last night.
MAN HUNT: Police are attempting to locate Dwayne Silcox in relation to a shooting incident in Bundaberg West last night.
Breaking

REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Jan 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE identity of a man being sought by police after a shooting incident in Bundaberg West overnight has been confirmed.

Bundaberg police believe Dwayne Silcox pointed a gun at a woman and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon had not been loaded at the time, accidentally shooting the woman in the leg before leaving the scene.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 8.48pm yesterday, but a Queensland Police spokesman said the man had left before officers arrived.

The spokesman confirmed police had located the weapon and a hunt for the man continued this morning.

The woman in her 40s sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where police briefly spoke to her regarding the incident, and the spokesman said officers will speak to her again today.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him and to contact Policelink on 131 444 immediately.

bundaberg police bundaberg west man hunt shooting
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sports stalwarts humbled after trophy named in their honour

    premium_icon Sports stalwarts humbled after trophy named in their honour

    Cricket Winning team in tonight's charity match to lift Wells-McDonald Cup

    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health It normally costs $30,000 a year

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:56 PM
    Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    News Your guide to Australia Day events across Central Queensland

    Update on police investigation into missing Gladstone woman

    Update on police investigation into missing Gladstone woman

    Breaking Police have made an announcement following missing Gladstone woman