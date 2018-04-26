REVEALED: Inside look at Rocky's top-10 most expensive homes

TOP PRICE: One of Rockhampton's most expensive homes sits atop The Range, and fetched $1.5m.

MILLION-dollar homes are studded through the hills of Rockhampton with history dripping from the walls.

Here are the top-10 most expensive homes in Rockhampton sold in the last decade.

1. 10 Rudd St, The Range

Sold for $1,500,000 on Oct 26, 2010.

Best features: Four bedroom, three bathroom (main with spa), library, music room, gamers room, theatre room and billiard room.

This colonial home was restored to perfection and boasts the title of one of the most expensive homes in Rockhampton.

Set in a private hilltop of The Range, the home's expansive size and luxurious manner adds to it's impressive price tag.

The home also features a fusion of modern benchmarks and the ambience of a bygone era.

It is surely one of the finest residences in the city with traditional wrap-around verandahs, timber floors, high ceilings and French doors.

2. 61 Penlington St, The Range

Sold for $1,500,000 on February 4, 2015.

Best features: Five bedroom, two bathroom, two car spaces, three-metre ceilings, pool and pool house.

61 Penlingston St has ranked among the top-two most expensive homes in Rockhampton. REAL ESTATE

This elite home built in 2010 is undeniably one of the finest properties in Rockhampton, offering a combination of luxury, practicality and a superior quality.

The renovated home boasts endless features including large kwila timber front doors which open to reveal wide spotted-gum polished floor boards.

3. 8 Lennox Street, The Range

Sold for $1,400,000 on July 30, 2009.

Best features: Four bedroom, three bathroom, four car spaces, huge 2957sq m property, pool, tennis court and 270-degree views of Rockhampton.

8 Lennox St sold for $1.4m in 2009. REAL ESTATE

Grandly located in one of Rockhampton's most sought after and finest precincts, this gorgeous home was originally built in 1920 and is within walking distance to Hillcrest Private Hospital.

4. 233 Denham St, The Range

Sold for $1,375,000 on October 16, 2017.

Best features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three car spaces, pool and pool house.

233 Denham St sold for $1.375m in 2017. Real Estate

A showcase Queenslander built in 1920 was meticulously transformed without compromise or restraint and takes out the number-four spot.

This home is a striking blend of traditional elegance and modern benchmarks.

5. 9 Talford St, The Range

Sold for $1,350,500 on October 22, 2013.

Best features: Six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two car spaces, 1,261sq m property and stunning views of the city.

Expansive glass windows wrap around 9 Talford St giving stunning views of the city lights. REAL ESTATE

Built in 1920, this home on The Range was restored to its true glory and showcased stunning views of the city lights through expansive glass windows.

6. 28 Luck Avenue, Wandal

Sold for $1,350,000 on May 9, 2009.

28 Luck Avenue sold or $1.3m in 2007 REAL ESTATE

Best features: This stunning river-front home features an infinity pool and modern interior.

Hedged gardens and stylish fittings are scattered throughout the home.

7. 63 Forbes St, Frenchville

Sold for $1,350,000 on July 6, 2007.

Best features: Four bedroom, three bathroom, huge 3488sq m property, amazing views and dual title.

63 Forbes St, Frenchville sold for $1.35m in 2007. REAL ESTATE

Nestled on the highest point of the Berserker Range, this home has 180-degree pristine views of the mountains and city.

The home is set over three levels and has complete privacy from neighbours.

8. 12 Athelstane St, The Range

Sold for $1,320,000 on May 12, 2015.

Best features: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three car spaces, huge 4833sq m property, original features and private church.

233 Denham St features its own church and sold for $1.375m in 2017. REAL ESTATE

Known as "Lis Escop” this stunning home was built in 1864 and has stood the test of time as a Rockhampton landmark.

This gracious Queenslander is a significant part of Rockhampton's history.

It was previously in the one owner's hands for more than 100 years before selling in 2015.

9. 165 Caroline St, The Range

Sold for $1,225,000 on October 14, 2017.

Best features: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, one car space, pool and colonial look.

The stunning, restored 1885 iconic Rockhampton home at 165 Caroline St, The Range. Contributed

This tastefully-restored grand home sits on 1922sq m of land and was built in 1885.

Class and elegance have not been compromised with original fittings still in place to emulate the historic feeling.

10. 124A Quarry St, The Range

Sold for $1,200,000 on November 10, 2010.

Best features: Three bedroom, three bathroom, two car space, architecturally designed, granite bench tops.

124A Quarry St sold for $1.2m in 2010. Real Estate

This magnificent contemporary Range home offers quality, style and breathtaking panoramic views.

Carefully designed by a leading architect and built eight years ago by one of Central Queensland's leading builders, the home takes full advantage of its outstanding location.

Features include fully air conditioned, gourmet kitchen with granite bench tops, spacious main bedroom with ensuite and balcony, spotted gum flooring on first level.