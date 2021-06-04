Revealed: Kyle’s 50th birthday plans

Radio personality Kyle Sandilands spills the details on his milestone birthday celebrations - and the A lister who has “weaseled his way in.”

Kyle Sandilands is set to ring in his 50th birthday next Thursday, followed by a lavish yacht party on the Saturday evening - and the media personality certainly has a lot to celebrate.

Earlier this week, the breakfast show he co-hosts with Jackie Henderson (aka Jackie O) on KIIS 1065 hit its highest-ever share in the Sydney radio ratings, closing in on AM station 2GB in its race to become the number- one breakfast show in Sydney.

“They told me: ‘Don’t expect any *#@^!*# special treatment’.” (Picture: Steven Chee)

Sandilands, who confesses he's usually something of a hermit and prefers to stay at home rather than party, will be joined on the boat by his co-host, his partner Tegan Kynaston, staff from the radio show, family, friends and, as he tells Stellar On Friday with a cheeky grin, "[Karl] Stefanovic has weaseled his way in."

This is Sandilands' 21st year on air with Henderson, and while their radio show's headquarters is in Sydney, he recently purchased property in his home state of Queensland.

When asked how the locals respond to seeing the shock jock out and about, he says, "Everyone's super nice and the funny bit is we just bought a place up in Port Douglas, me and the missus, and you go up to Port Douglas and they're like, 'Don't think you're going to get any f*cking special treatment up here.'

Kyle Sandilands is ready for a new decade. (Picture: Supplied)

This is at the servo, right, and I go, 'No, I don't want any...' And they say, 'You'll be told off if you do the wrong thing up here.' I just love that regional Queensland thing."

Sandilands and Kynaston, 35, were friends before he hired her in the role of communications director for his company in 2017. The pair then began dating several months after his spilt from long-time girlfriend Imogen Anthony in 2019.

Kynaston joined Sandilandsat his photo shoot for Stellar and laughed at his mischievous antics as he smeared cake all over his jacket and toppled a tower of champagne glasses.

When asked if that was his Jaguar parked under the "no parking" sign outside, the clearly smitten radio host proudly commended Kynaston, "No, that's Tegan's. Good on you, babe, parking there. F*ck everyone."

Originally published as Revealed: Kyle's 50th birthday plans