REVEALED: Labor’s candidate for Flynn at next election

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett will be Labor’s candidate for the Federal seat of Flynn at the next election.

Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese will visit Gladstone on Thursday to make the announcement.

The development puts Labor in a strong position to capture the seat being vacated by long-time Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd, who is retiring and will not contest the next Federal Election due about March, 2022.

Mr O’Dowd was elected to the House of Representatives for Flynn in 2010 and re-elected in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Labor would concede its performance at the 2019 polls was disappointing, but the endorsement of Matt Burnett gives the party a good chance to turn that around.

“Matt Burnett is a proud, born and bred Gladstone local with family connections in the region spanning five generations,” Mr Albanese said.

“He has been relentless in fighting for a better deal for Gladstone and the Burnett region from this government.

“That’s why I’ve asked Matt to join me in the fight to make sure we are delivering a strong future for our regions.”

Mr Albanese said Matt Burnett, through his work as a local councillor and Gladstone Mayor, had spent the past 20 years securing more jobs and more opportunities for Central Queensland.

“Whether it’s making sure Central Queensland is first in line for new industries like hydrogen, or creating more jobs in our existing industries like manufacturing and resources, Matt’s never been afraid to take the fight to Canberra and deliver for his community,” Mr Albanese said.

“Flynn needs someone like Matt down in Canberra.

“I know Matt is just as passionate as I am to make sure Queensland has a strong home-grown manufacturing industry, secure well-paid jobs and better health services.”