REVEALED: List of rehab sites considered

ADDRESSES REVEALED: Locations considered for the rehab facility have been released in after an RTI request.

ADDRESSES REVEALED: Locations considered for the rehab facility have been released in after an RTI request.

MORE than 400 locations were reviewed for the Rockhampton Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Facility, a right to information request has revealed.

Documents viewed by The Morning Bulletin listed 46 locations considered.

After months of speculation about the number of locations considered, a member of the public paid for the government information, which proved how many sites were reviewed.

Locations in Parkhurst, Gracemere, Norman Gardens, Rockyview, Berserker, Iron Pot and Kawana were all reviewed.

Ranbury project management group senior property consultant Tony Collins created the Site Investigations report to find the best suited facility.

In an email to Queensland Health, Mr Collins said he reviewed hundreds of residential, commercial and industrial sites within a 30 minute drive of Rockhampton.

The most suitable sites were included in a report, which was finalised in November 2018.

The Music Bowl site was identified as the preferred site after investigations into 45 locations deemed them unsuitable.

It is understood an earlier list did not include the Music Bowl which was later offered by the council.

Several factors including the location's zoning, sale price, land size, flooding, access to amenities and public transport were all considered.

Sites near Emmaus College Rockhampton, Parkhurst State School and childcare centres were considered but there was no mention of the Birkbeck Drive site in the report.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Birkbeck Drive site was not included because it was found after the government failed to obtain the Music Bowl site - it was one of many sites reviewed after the report was finalised in November.

Mr Collins said finding the location was a "difficult brief" to fill, in an email to Queensland Health.

He met with several local real estate agents with 120 years collective experience but none could recommend an acceptable location.

Not all properties listed contained the full street address.

Parkhurst locations:

● 906 Yaamba Rd, 982 Yaamba Rd, 984-986 Yaamba Rd, 326 Leichardt St, the Music Bowl site, 17-18 McMillan Avenue, 320 Gregory St

Gracemere locations:

● 59 Huff St, 115 Somerset Rd, 138 Middle Rd, 184 Lucas St, 97 Old Capricorn Highway Norman Gardens:

● 100 Diploma St

●19 Eucalyptus Cres

●770 Norman Rd

Other:

●Musgrave St, Berserker

●142 Constance Avenue Rockyview

● 40 Rachael Close, Rockview

● 112 Horwell Rd, Ironpot