REVEALED: Livingstone CEO’s salary and KPIs

The Chief Executive Officer of Livingstone Shire’s key performance indicators (KPIs) and salary have been revealed.

This comes after CEO Cale Dendle offered to have his performance review discussed in an opening meeting on April 20, but the councillors voted to hold it in a closed session instead.

“Conscious that councillors may wish to look at my interest in this matter, I’m happy to remain in the discussion and respond to questions that councillors might have, or likewise I’m happy to absent myself if you’d prefer to talk about it in my absence,” Mr Dendle said.

Councillor Glenda Mather said she was happy for Mr Dendle to remain in the room if he wanted to.

“This is all about trust, it’s all about exchanging information, trying to improve the organisation’s performance,” she said, however wasn’t envisaging it being discussed in an open session.

But Councillor Pat Eastwood said Mr Dendle’s performance review should be held in a confidential session.

Councillor Andrea Friend said while it was meant to be open and transparent, she agreed with Cr Eastwood.

“But this is talking about someone’s livelihood and the way they conduct business and I agree with Cr Eastwood that it does need to be in closed session,” Cr Friend said.

Deputy Mayor Adam Belot stated his concern over the sensitivities in the contract.

However most of the contract is publicly available as part of the ordinary meeting agenda.

Councillor Nigel Hutton said the contract had already been signed and executed, and wouldn’t become retrospectively controversial if his fellow councillors voted to move it into a closed session.

“My first comment is to commend the CEO for this ultimate act of transparency to do with the organisation,” Cr Hutton said.

“He has got the flavour of the community in deciding to have that transparency.”

The council voted unanimously to move the performance review into confidential, and also voted unanimously afterwards to endorse the performance plan.

While the actual review hasn’t been disclosed to the public, Mr Dendle’s contract and KPIs have been released.

The council has published 32 goals for the CEO to achieve with a list of performance measures to accompany them.

Some of the KPIs are that all council and committee meetings go ahead within the agreed time frames, developing organisational KPIs, 100 per cent compliance with legislation, capital works programs are set each year, delivering quarterly reports on status of the Corporate Plan, 90 per cent (give or take) of Operational Plan targets are achieved, two councillor team building sessions are achieved every year, no infringement notices are received for workplace health and safety, and other measures ensuring other staff members are hitting their goals.

The CEO’s annual salary was revealed to be $254,000, alongside motor vehicle allowance, statutory superannuation, and professional development provisions.