REVEALED: Livingstone’s $41M capital works spend

Cr Glenda Mather has long campaigned for more money to be spent on roads in Livingstone Shire.

TODAY’S 2020-21 budget adopted by Livingstone Shire Council will result in $41.5m being invested in capital works.

Prior to handing down his first budget, Mayor Andy Ireland said it would be “one of the biggest capital works programs this council has ever delivered.”

Today’s budget meeting heard the capital works spend would deliver the infrastructure needed to facilitate future growth and economic development in the shire, while maintaining the existing asset base.

“Of that amount ($41.5m), $22.5 million has been contributed by external funding from state and federal sources,” Cr Ireland said.

The mayor said the benefit of the external funding meant the council could deliver a lot in the way of projects that had been outstanding for a long time, while not costing the community a large amount of money.

Here’s a snapshot of where the money will be spent:

2020-21 Capital Works Program (of $41.5 million):

Roads, drainage and bridges – $20.7 million

Sewerage – $7.5 million

Land and site improvements – $4.9 million

Water – $3 million

Buildings and facilities – $2.9 million

Plant and Equipment – $2.5 million

Major projects:

$5.1 million towards the upgrade of Stanage Bay Road

$3.0 million on the installation of solar panels and battery storage at the Yeppoon Sewerage Treatment Plant upgrade

$2.5 million to continue the upgrade of the Yeppoon Water Recycling System

$2.3 million to the upgrade of Greenlakes Road

$2.0 million towards footpaths and cyclepaths across the shire

$1.9 million on the construction of a resource recovery area at the Yeppoon Landfill

$1.6 million to construct new art galleries at Emu Park and extend the existing Mill Gallery in Yeppoon

$1.4 million on renewal of unsealed gravel roads

$1.2 million to complete the Taranganba State School bus set-down area

$1.0 million on Stage 2 of the Adelaide Park Road upgrade

