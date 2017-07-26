REVEALED: LNP candidate's bold plans for Keppel

The new LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell, vows to put Keppel before the capitals if he is elected.

ELECTION PROMISES

Long term job security

Prioritise major development projects

Freeze car rego for 3 years

Facilitate HELE Coal Fired Station

Investigation into fuel price drop

Reducing red tape for businesses

AFTER seeing the crippling increase in electricity and fuel prices in the region, Peter Blundell said he felt compelled to stand as the new LNP candidate for Keppel.

The former Mayor of Southern Downs announced that he was running for the seat of Keppel last week.

Mr Blundell said he will put "Keppel before the capital” as he can see the true potential the community holds.

He boasts a 19-year history in politics, with emphasis on agriculture and cattle, and believes that will differentiate him from the current and previous members.

"As set of fresh eyes, I will have the ability to see things from a new perspective and see things that have been heavily overlooked,” he said.

"I have always had a passion for regional Queensland and after moving here it's easy to pick up on the potential this community has.”

Now living in Cooee Bay, Mr Blundell believes the LNP has the best policies to allow regional Queensland to develop and said he would focus on fighting hard for the region's developments to create jobs.

"There are a lot of businesses and organisations working hard to keep the region alive and the economy strong but they are being let down by the city-centric Palaszczuk Government with crippling price rises, increasing compliance costs and lack of investment in industries that create real job growth,” Mr Blundell said.

"There are currently so many frustrations around job creating projects and my aim is to deliver real and long term jobs.

"The constant delays on key projects like Rookwood Weir and Great Keppel Island show a complete lack of commitment to real investment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"It's beyond comprehension why these projects have not been prioritised by Queensland Labor, but the people of North Rockhampton and the Keppel Coast can be guaranteed they won't be ignored by the LNP.”

Mr Blundell also raised his concerns on the rising electricity and fuel prices and the lost sense of liveability in the region.

"The LNP can certainly can deliver on those issues and we have a commitment on developing this region,” he said.

Current Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, responded to Mr Blundell's claims against the current government to the Morning Bulletin yesterday afternoon.

"It is true that more needs to be done to grow jobs and our local economy,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I have been working to put downward pressure on unemployment, but a lot of hard work has been undone by the amount of insecure jobs and redundancies in our area, not to mention natural disasters.

"I will not be lectured by the LNP's candidate about jobs and cost of living pressures.

"I stand on my record of achievement during the three years of fighting for, and delivering, more than $100 million job-generating projects in Keppel electorate.

"If we want a better future for Central Queensland, we need a local person to stand up to Brisbane and fight for us, not some blow-in bloke who only moved here 18 months ago.

"Last time the Newman-Nicholls LNP Government was in power, they sacked 1,400 local workers. Central Queenslander's cannot afford to take that risk again.”

Mr Blundell said that in the next six weeks he plans to start interacting with local businesses and will hear their concerns in an effort to interact with the local community.