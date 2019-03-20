REVEALED: Local spend on Shoalwater Bay expansion so far

THE success of the $800 million Shoalwater Bay expansion contract will be measured on local involvement, according to contractor Laing O'Rourke.

The British construction giant yesterday revealed already $4 million worth of contracts had been signed with 16 local businesses.

Laing O'Rourke director Paul Milne explained achieving 80 per cent local workforce was essential to the overall success of the military training zone expansion.

This means local businesses would be invited to participate in a minimum of $640 million value across all stages of the expansion.

Mr Milne said the contracts awarded for the first phase were "just the beginning”.

"The contracts we procure at the start of these projects tend to be smaller in size and magnitude and as we move into delivery phase the projects get bigger, more people are involved and it's of significantly higher value,” he said.

Given the relatively small population of the immediate Marlborough area, Mr Milne said businesses located in a 300km to 400km radius would be considered "local” for this project.

Mr Milne was joined by Assistant Defence Minister Senator David Fawcett and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry after they spoke to project sub-contractors.

Mr Fawcett said the Defence Department had acquired all the land that was needed around Shoalwater Bay, but would continue to negotiate with another other landholders willing to sell.

He said the department was committed to the Central Queensland community, having also just signed agistment contracts with four graziers to house cattle on properties collectively covering 8500ha of land.

Mr Fawcett said the department had the ability to provide payment to sub-contractors were any issues to arise.

"We are very committed to making sure this still goes ahead and meets schedule,” he said.

Rockhampton-based company CQG Consulting has signed a contract worth over $1million for environmental surveying in phases one and three.

Patrice Brown, CQG Consulting CEO, said the local investment requirements would allow businesses to hire more staff.

Although the contract was awarded only four weeks ago, Ms Brown said she was already advertising for more staff on the back of that investment.

"We haven't seen activity like this in Central Queensland since 2012,” Ms Brown said.

"For local businesses who've made the decision to stay in this region, invest in this region, pay rates in Rockhampton, this is a reward.”