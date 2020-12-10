REVEALED: Locations of alleged Rocky sex workers

Multiple alleged prostitution offences took place across Rockhampton in the past three months.

SOUTH Rockhampton appears to be a hotbed for alleged illegal prostitution activity following multiple related arrests in recent months.

According to recent police data, two separate incidents took place at an Allenstown address while a third occurred on the outskirts of the CBD, over the past 12 weeks.

Margaret Lane, just off the high-trafficked Gladstone Road, was confirmed to be one of the scenes linked to multiple alleged indiscretions.

Police arrested 25 people in relation to an alleged illegal prostitution syndicate operating out of Rockhampton motels. Photo: Zizi Averill

Police also arrested an individual on prostitution charges at Murray Lane at The Range.

Exact dates of the alleged offences are, however, unknown at this time.

The shock revelation comes just one week after police uncovered an alleged illegal prostitution syndicate operating out of Rockhampton motels.

However, it is important to note known motels operating within the two identified areas are not confirmed to be linked to the alleged operation.

Following the bust, a QPS spokeswoman last week confirmed two Rockhampton women – and 23 others – had been arrested over their alleged involvement.

The pair, aged 42 and 56, were charged in relation to the alleged ring following a two-year long police operation.

The two were expected to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court last week on one count each of knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution and tainted property.

However, it has since been confirmed the women did not appear.

It is unknown when they are next due to appear in court.