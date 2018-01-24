REVEALED: Look who's back at Stockland Rockhampton

Priceline Rockhampton manager Daniel Carpenter (pictured with wife Amanda and children Ari and Zara) and owner Tom Lloyd are excited to welcome customers back to the fully refurbished store in February.

Priceline Rockhampton manager Daniel Carpenter (pictured with wife Amanda and children Ari and Zara) and owner Tom Lloyd are excited to welcome customers back to the fully refurbished store in February. Michelle Gately

WHEN Daniel Carpenter finished his pharmacy internship in Yeppoon, he thought it would be the last time he lived in Central Queensland.

Several years, and two children, later Daniel has made the move from the Sunshine Coast to manage one of Rockhampton's biggest pharmacies.

Almost a year ago the Terry White Chemist and Priceline Pharmacy at Stockland Rockhampton went into administration in a shock move which saw up to 40 jobs at risk.

The stores continued to trade under the administrators while they put the business on the market.

In November, LiveLife Pharmacy owner Tom Lloyd bought the business and teamed up with Priceline Pharmacy to fill the gap that's been missing in one of Stockland Rockhampton's busiest areas.

Refurbishment got underway almost immediately, allowing the store to open over the festive season.

While the Woolworths side of the store has a fresh new look, customers will notice things are not quite finished near the food court.

Dan and Tom said that part of the store would be finished in time for a grand opening in February, close to the anniversary of the initial closure.

Although Priceline Pharmacy is a big brand, Tom and Dan said the focus of this business was very much on the local community.

Dan said moving to Rockhampton was an easy choice given his previous experience and wife Amanda's family ties to Yeppoon.

It was not a short-term move, with Dan saying he had no plans to leave the area before his two young children had finished school.

Dozens of staff who were employed when administrators were appointed have since found jobs elsewhere, but most of those working when Tom bought the pharmacy have stayed on.

Additional staff have also been employed and there are now 21 across the two pharmacies (in the centre and near Mandalay Medical).

Tom said the core group of staff who have stayed on were a real asset and familiar faces for regular customers.

In a bid to replace what Rockhampton locals lost, Dan said Priceline Pharmacy had agreed to keep many of the "prestige” brands Terry White boasted including Estee Lauder and Lancome.

Aside from the slick new branding, Dan said customers would also find a larger range of products.

Most of all, he hopes people will once again be able to have confidence in their local pharmacy.

"I think people just thought it was a matter of time, so obviously confidence in the pharmacy and handling their medications went down,” Dan said.

"We've got a long way to rebuild, but the first thing is to show people we are re-stocked. It's here to stay.”

GRAND OPENING