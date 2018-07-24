REVEALED: LSC budget rate rises and landlord tax announced

LIVINGSTONE Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig will hand down the 2018-19 budget this morning and says the focus is on a more equitable distribution of rates and charges.

The council has reviewed its rating methodology and as a result, a new category of non-owner occupied residential has been recommended for the 27 per cent, or more than 4,300 properties that are not owner-occupied.

Cr Ludwig said councils were required to raise revenue based on land valuation as well as the land's capacity to generate revenue.

"These properties are generally investment or rental properties where the land can generate a margin on rental returns,” Cr Ludwig said.

"In line with these principles the review recommended the introduction of 'non-owner occupied residential categories' similar to those introduced by many other local governments throughout Queensland.

"Council has been mindful to ensure its introduction does not have a major impact on property owners.”

If the full council adopts today's budget, the new landlord tax will mean an average rate rise for affected properties of 4.5 per cent or approximately $3.19 per week, which is 63 cents more than average owner occupied premises.

The average increase on combined general rates, utility services and separate charges across owner-occupied urban, large and rural residential properties will be 3.3 per cent or approximately $2.56 per week.

Commercial and light industrial properties will see the introduction of valuation banding.

Cr Ludwig said the recommendations, aimed at achieving more equitable distribution of rates and charges, had resulted in comparatively lower increases and in some cases rate decreases.

General rates across commercial/light industrial categories will range from decreases of up to 5 per cent for properties with valuations less than $400,000 and 2.9 per cent increases for properties with valuations above $400,000.

A new category has been created for larger scale businesses on land with an area greater than 400m2 and where the dominant or intended use is a retail warehouse, business/shopping complex, or outdoor sales.

These properties will have an average combined general rates, utility services and separate charges increase of 6.96 per cent.

Major shopping complexes in turn will have combined rates and charges increases from 8.43 per cent.

Major tourism facilities will have a combined average increase of 9.1 per cent to reflect the significant funding the council has invested into new tourism infrastructure.

Island tourism categories will increase by 5 per cent while most other smaller tourism operations will increase as per the commercial/light industrial rates.

Increases in other land use categories include beef cattle production and other rural primary production properties, which will have a combined general rate and separate charge increase of approximately 3.9 per cent.

The relatively high-impact land uses of the heavy/noxious and extractive categories will see their average combined rates and charges increase by 13.61 per cent and 12.58 per cent respectively in today's budget.

The Morning Bulletin will have a full budget report today.