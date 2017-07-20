REVEALED: Major plans to revamp forgotten CQ water hole

Cr Ellen Smith at Springers Lagoon that is getting a council make-over after years of neglect.

NEW LIFE FOR LAGOON

Replacements of pathways, picnic shelters and tables

New car park

New trees and plants

Constant maintainence

WHEN Tom Leyden was growing up in Gracemere in the 1950s and '60s, Springer's Lagoon was the place for young people to be.

It was the perfect secluded spot to enjoy casting a line or heading out for a swim, but in the last decade it's been neglected and unloved.

As an adult, Tom helped the Lions Club run children's fishing competitions in the school holidays where up to 120 youngsters would turn out.

"It's a place very few people know is there,” he said.

"It's a waterhole that never dries up.

"Then the vandals got into it and sort of messed it up and it sort of fell to the wayside again.”

Springer's Lagoon: Springer's Lagoon drone video

That is until Rockhampton Regional Council put aside $70,000 in the 2017/18 budget to rejuvenate Springer's and bring it back to its former glory.

Councillor Ellen Smith said tables, picnic shelters and pathways would be upgraded, trees will be planted for long-term re-vegetation, and a new waterway access point would be installed for swimming and kayaking or canoeing.

She said the new access point near Sullican Rd would also encourage more recreational fishing and avoid badly eroded sections of the bank.

Although plans are not yet drawn up, Cr Smith said the aim was to make it once again an inviting place for families rather than an area which has become home to illegal campers and vandals.

A new car park will be created and fresh signage installed.

There are also plans to revive the children's fishing competition when the area is once again attractive.

"Nothing much has been done to it since we amalgamated,” Cr Smith said.

"Since 2008 the vandals have more of less taken hold of the place.

"Anyone that's been in Gracemere for a fair while will know Springer's and they love Springer's and they're really disappointed with the way it's fallen into disrepair.

"I think it will bring a sense of community pride.”