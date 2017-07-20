REVEALED: Major revamp plan for popular Cap Coast family hub

Mayor Bill Ludwig and Councillor Graham Scott inspect the proposed plans for the re-development of the Causeway Lake site.

CAUSEWAY LAKE REVAMP PROPOSALS

Enhancing access to the water for recreational fishing, swimming and other water sports.

Improving access to beaches and foreshore.

Maintaining open space areas for picnics and events.

Provide feature shade trees and shelters in key areas and pathways.

Enhance the landscape amenity and character of the Causeway Lake location with additional planting, signage, lighting and furniture.

Add amenities for complimentary activities areas to cater for all age groups and interests.

Provide restaurant and kiosk facilities and outdoor function space for local residents and visitors.

Enhance existing buildings and structures to create a more aesthetically appealing layout using mainly natural products.

TOURISM and community needs are the main priorities put forwards in the overdue revitalisation and development program of the Causeway Lake in Yeppoon.

This comes after a $30 million program was introduced by the Palaszczuk Government to strengthen local infrastructure proposals in Queensland.

The Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, said the Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program is assisting councils in the initial planning stages of their infrastructure projects and will enable councils to use these assessments for forward planning and budgeting purposes.

"It will assist our councils to attract private investment for big and small projects or to be prepared to apply for government grant programs like Works for Queensland and turn those great ideas into jobs for our community."

Livingstone Shire Mayor, Bill Ludwig, explained the overdue nature of the project and is eager to get the shovel in the ground.

The preliminary concept plan of identified areas of the Causeway Lake for the feasibility to investigating enhancing opportunities at the Capricorn Coast location.

"Council presented our initial concept plans for The Causeway Lake to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Curtis Pitt earlier this year where both showed great interest and enthusiasm for the concept plan as a potential project for which the State could provide partner funding."

"If successful, the project could deliver major successes in boosting tourism, generating long-term hospitality employment and associated economic benefits as well as delivering significant positive coastal management and environmental outcomes," Cr Ludwig said.

"The Causeway Lake is a high-priority regional project from both an economic development perspective as well as a significant national coastal management project.

"Council has already done a significant amount of preliminary homework in relation to environmental studies along with concept plans and, with this new funding initiative from the State Government, I am confident that the project could get under way relatively quickly."