Two men charged with serious animal cruelty over the stabbing of a police dog have been identified, as police rally around their recovering canine colleague.
Two men charged with serious animal cruelty over the stabbing of a police dog have been identified, as police rally around their recovering canine colleague.
Crime

Revealed: Boxers accused of stabbing police dog

by Marcel Baum & Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 2:55 PM
TWO men alleged to have been involved in the stabbing of a police dog following a pursuit once fought each other in a boxing match.

Beau Dean Budak, 24, and Kieran David Rocke, 21, were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly fled from a suspect vehicle at Gordon Park in Brisbane's north about 1.30am.

Beau Budak has been arrested and charged for the alleged stabbing of a police dog in Brisbane.
Beau Budak has been arrested and charged for the alleged stabbing of a police dog in Brisbane.

A seven-year-old police dog called Kaos was stabbed during the arrest after tracking the fugitives for 15 minutes and has since been recovering from two bouts of surgery to a 12cm wound.

A police spokesman said Police Dog Kaos was "just in the healing process" with not much change in his condition since his operation on Monday but was expected to make a full recovery.

Budak and Rocke, both charged with serious animal cruelty, serious assault of police while armed with a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, did not apply for bail at their hearings at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kieran Rocke lands a blow on Beau Budak in a boxing match; both men have been arrested and charged for the alleged stabbing of a police dog.
Kieran Rocke lands a blow on Beau Budak in a boxing match; both men have been arrested and charged for the alleged stabbing of a police dog.

Social media posts showed the men, who police confirmed were known to each other, as boxing enthusiasts who once battled it out.

Budak had a prolific social media profile which revealed a background in construction work and support for Donald Trump, while Rocke is pictured victorious in a 2018 boxing match while striking a fighting pose in another.

Police Dog Kaos Photo Queensland Police
Police Dog Kaos Photo Queensland Police

 

Kieran Rocke strikes a fighters pose.
Kieran Rocke strikes a fighters pose.

The stabbing has been traumatic for police and especially Kaos' handler, who has been with the german shepherd since he was a pup.

The police dog handler rendered first aid before PD Kaos was transported to a vet surgery where he was operated on.

Senior Sergeant Sean Baxendell said on Monday the dog was lively and could be back on the beat in three weeks.

"I've just come from Kaos. He's very lively - I've got a lot of hair on my pants to show that," he said.

Beau Budak on a construction site.
Beau Budak on a construction site.

A "constant vigil" remained at the Stafford Heights vet surgery where PD Kaos was operated on.

The vigil was made up of police dog handlers, some of whom who did not leave the dog's side.

Other officers had been coming and going, Sen-Sgt Baxendall said on Monday.

"Earlier this morning he's been quite lively with his family," he said.

"A lot of handlers are remaining (at the surgery)."

A victorious Kieran Rocke at a boxing match.
A victorious Kieran Rocke at a boxing match.

PD Kaos is a general purpose police dog assigned to the Brisbane Region.

Rocke is set to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 17 and Budak is scheduled to appear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on April 1.

A 25-year-old Logan Village woman, 22-year-old Wynnum man, and 29-year-old Manly West woman have all been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle over the incident.

All three are expected at appear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 17.

